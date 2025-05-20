Huge WWE title match announced for RAW

WWE has announced a major title match for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. This will be the first time that this championship will be up for grabs following WrestleMania 41.

On Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals, Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders defended the World Tag Team Championship against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. In the end, The New Day managed to capture the gold in Las Vegas.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of American Made secured a huge victory over Ivar and Erik on last week's WWE RAW. During last night's red brand's show, it was announced that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would finally defend their tag team title next week.

The New Day, American Made, and The War Raiders will battle in a Triple Threat World Tag Team Championship Match on the May 26, 2025, edition of RAW.

Woods and Kingston turned heel in December 2024, kicking Big E out of the group during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebration on an edition of RAW.

In a recent interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, the former WWE Champion disclosed how a fan recognized and booed him on a plane once. However, this gesture did not sit well with Kofi Kingston, and he went on a rant about wrestling fans bothering him.

"That's a big don't. Like, don't talk to me. You know what I'm saying? Don't think that because you bought a ticket [sic] that you have the right to shake my hand. You know what I'm saying? Don't come up to me and say, 'Well, I bought a ticket to the show, so I should be able to get a picture,' and you are obligated to come over to me. That is not true. I don't have to do that. You know what I'm saying?" he said.

It will be exciting to see if The New Day members successfully defend their championship in the upcoming Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

