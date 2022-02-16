"I'm going to shoot straight" - Lucha Bros' good friend says The Usos are the best tag team (Exclusive)

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich was a guest on this week's UnSKripted, where he picked The Usos as the 'Tag Team of the Year' for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Savinovich was a big fan of Jimmy and Jey's work and said that the brothers' love and passion towards tag team wrestling just couldn't be denied. Hugo Savinoch loved the Lucha Bros, but he eventually sided with Jimmy and Jey in the 'Best Tag Team of the Year' category.

The Lucha Libre AAA commentator said that while he is close friends with Penta and Fenix, he feels the WWE duo deserves recognition for being the best tag team.

Here's what the former WWE Spanish commentator told Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Wow, I'm good friends; I love the Lucha Brothers. But, one of the things that I've always told our fans is, I'm going to shoot straight, and I have to give it to the Uso brothers. I believe that they bring the essence of tag team wrestling with good psychology, and they are crafted, and they bring just so much passion and energy. You cannot overlook that. So, I'm going to go with them even though I love the Lucha Bros, and all the names you mentioned, they are good, but Usos, you've got to go with The Usos," revealed Hugo Savinovich. [11:24 – 12:18]

Hugo Savinovich also opened up on several other topics on UnSKripted, including Cody Rhodes' AEW departure, Bruiser Brody's killing, and much more.

As for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Savinovich chose The Usos from the following nominees:

What is the current status of The Usos in WWE?

Jimmy and Jey continue to be pivotal members of the WWE roster as they presently are in their fifth reign as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The twins are scheduled to defend their titles against The Viking Raiders at Elimination Chamber 2022. The match is expected to be a thoroughly entertaining affair between two exceptionally talented tag teams.

In addition to their tag team responsibilities, The Usos also have essential roles in Roman Reigns' storyline as The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in the WWE heading into WrestleMania 38.

