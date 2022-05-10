Huh? Hulk Hogan not mentioned or shown in the DraftKings TV commercial about the "Most Popular Male Wrestler of All-Time" survey?

Huh? Did I see what I thought? I saw Hulk Hogan not in a wrestling-themed betting "pool" titled, "Who is the most popular male superstar of all time?" Really, how could Hogan not be mentioned and shown during a DraftKings survey aired to a worldwide audience during the WWE "WrestleMania Backlash" premium event?

How? Hulk Hogan changed the course of professional wrestling. He revolutionized the business. No fan had ever seen such a superstar capture fans worldwide -- fans young and old -- as Hogan did.

Wrestlers mentioned in the televised commercial in that highly respected category were The Undertaker, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. No "Hulkster!" Holy Moley!

After my initial shocking reaction and a post on my Twitter account that had so many people agreeing with me, I received a message from @nerdydandotcom that Hogan was on the list, but they failed to mention him on the televised spot promoting this pool? Did they forget him? Did someone tell DraftKings not to put Hulk in there due to personal things he did in the past that turned many people against him?

If so, I would say that is not fair. Terry Bollea is the man who portrayed the iconic Hulk Hogan. What Terry Bollea did on his own and not as Hogan is not being mixed into this column. I am strictly making my case for the character that changed the course of the wrestling business -- Hulk Hogan. This is not about Terry Bollea.

So @nerdydandotcom sent me a graphic from the DraftKing pool, and it clearly has Hogan on it. However, that still doesn't answer the question of how could he not be in the advertisement? After all, when you ask people about wrestling and who was the most popular ever - -and this is no slight to any of the others on the list -- most of them, even if they don't watch it anymore, will have Hulk Hogan as the name that rolls off their tongue without any thought.

In my opinion, this was not a mere oversight -- Hulk Hogan was left off for a reason I have not found out about yet, but I will pursue this for sure!

I thought it would be interesting to show you a sampling of some of the over 100 tweets that came my way from people who thought exactly as I did! I didn't use any Twitter handles or names just in case any particular fan did not want to be part of this controversial column. Here we go -- check these out!

"In all fairness there is no WWE today without that explosion of the 1980’s called Hulkamania."

-----------------------------------

"Hands down, Hulk Hogan is easily in top 2 all time popular wrestlers. I wouldn’t be a fan of pro wrestling without Hogan. People that hate the guy are a majority of people that never experienced him at his peak and have hatred because “the cool kids” on the internet hate him."

-----------------------------------

"Hogan has to without a doubt be on that list. When you think of Pro Wrestling in the 80s, the Hulkster is one of the first people that pop into your head. Even if you didn't follow Pro Wrestling, Hulk Hogan was and still is a household name!"

-----------------------------------

"There is no discussion like him or hate him, Hulk Hogan is the most popular wrestler of all times."

---------------------------------

"He took wrestling mainstream and has been on and off our TV’s for 40 years. There is no bigger name in the history of the business."

---------------------------------

"Paved the way for every pro wrestler that stepped foot in the ring and made any sort of $$$ in this business. He transcended professional wrestling and made it main stream."

I could go on and on and keep pasting comments for hours.

The Undertaker, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Roman Reigns (also on the list), and of course The Rock all deserve to be in the televised promotion for this pool -- but not having Hulk Hogan on there was a major mess up by DraftKings for sure in my opinion!

