Hulk Hogan accidentally tweets private message to his 2.2 million followers

Hulk Hogan accidentally sent a private message to his followers on social media and deleted it immediately after realizing his mistake.

The Hall of Famer is possibly the most influential wrestler to grace a WWE ring. He is regarded by many as the greatest superstar of all time. Hogan has quite a massive Twitter presence and occasionally posts tweets to share with his 2+ million followers.

Hulk Hogan recently tweeted out an extremely personal message that was clearly intended to be sent to someone on DM. The Hulkster wrote, "I ran out of toilet paper brother, help!!!!!!!!" before deleting the embarrassing tweet.

Before Hogan deleted the tweet, several screenshots of the same had already been taken by fans.

Check out the screengrab of his tweet below:

David Bixenspan @davidbix This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.



I was not expecting Hulk Hogan to tweet an intended text to someone he was begging to get him toilet paper for a bathroom emergency. This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.I was not expecting Hulk Hogan to tweet an intended text to someone he was begging to get him toilet paper for a bathroom emergency. https://t.co/VcKvLaa1Iw

Twitter had a field day over Hulk Hogan's embarrassing botch

It didn't take long for Hogan's tweet to go viral, and wrestling fans have been sharing screengrabs of the tweet for the past several hours.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses that Hogan's now-deleted tweet received:

Lane @Lane_ @davidbix When it comes crashing down and it hurts inside @davidbix When it comes crashing down and it hurts inside

Brennan @BRS32X @davidbix I 100% believe he calls all his family members brother as well @davidbix I 100% believe he calls all his family members brother as well

Wyatt Beougher @webeougher @davidbix Thank goodness Twitter survived for this. Last one out, turn off the lights. @davidbix Thank goodness Twitter survived for this. Last one out, turn off the lights.

It seems like Hogan's botch is bound to haunt him for a long time to come. This isn't the first time that Hogan's tweet has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Back in 2011, the Hall of Famer tweeted out a message slamming "jabronie marks," and it is now regarded by many as the greatest tweet that a wrestler has ever posted. Unfortunately, Hogan couldn't take more of the taunts and teases and deleted the tweet last year.

Hogan was recently seen on RAW XXX. He opened the milestone event with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart and heaped massive praise on RAW's success over the years.

Hogan must've realized at this point that his Twitter botch has led to tons of hilarious reactions on the social media site.

