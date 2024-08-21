Hulk Hogan allegedly appeared to have "confusion" after learning about Essence Jenai's role in his brand (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever to have stepped foot in the squared circle. Essence Jenai, who was working as the brand ambassador for the legend's Real American Beer brand, recently opened up about her experience with the Hall of Famer.

The social media influencer was seemingly asked by a third-party agency to attend an event organized by Hulk Hogan's brand, Real American Beer. While Essence allegedly claims that things at the event went smoothly enough, Hulk Hogan seemingly did not react as she had expected upon learning she was a Brand Ambassador.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Essence Jenai detailed what went down when she asked to take a picture with Hogan:

"No matter what event I am at, I am always gonna introduce myself. So I simply introduced myself, Hi I am Essence, I am your Brand Ambassador, Is it okay if I take a picture with you, you know. And in that moment, I definitely, in my opinion I would say there was a lot of confusion as to me being his Brand Ambassador. But he agreed. You know there's cameras on us and stuff, so he agreed. He took the picture, and that was pretty much that." [12:07 onwards]

It should be noted that Real American Beer has denied all the allegations.

The views expressed by Essence Jenai are her own and do not reflect the views of Dr. Chris Featherstone or Sportskeeda Wrestling.

