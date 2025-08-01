Hulk Hogan allegedly kept a multi-million dollar secret hidden from ex-wife

WWE legend Hulk Hogan allegedly kept a multi-million-dollar secret hidden away from his ex-wife, Linda. Following the passing of The Hulkster, speculations began over who would inherit his large fortune, reported to be $37 million.

While the rumors ran rampant over the details of the wealth left behind by Hogan, it has been claimed that the former WWE Champion stashed away millions in a bank account hidden from his ex-wife.

This was revealed by Bubba the Love Sponge on his TheBubbaArmy YouTube channel. The popular radio host recalled an incident when Hogan handed him a credit card to draw some money, and to his surprise, it turned out that the late pro wrestler had a hefty amount in that account.

"So he needed some cash, so, he gives me this credit card. goes, ‘There’s this kayfabe account Linda doesn’t even know about, brother. I don’t know how much is in it, but see if you can get $500 out of it,’” Bubba said. [From 8:22-8:35]

Even though Hogan had forgotten the PIN for the card, a lucky guess from Bubba unlocked what seemed to be a fortune. To his surprise, Bubba discovered that the account had $4.125 million. When he relayed this to Hogan, he was equally shocked.

"I go 'Hogan there's $4.25 million and like 87 cents.' He goes, 'For real?' I go, 'Yeah.'" [From 11:58-12:07]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

According to Bubba, this account had the money from a merchandising deal between Hogan and Vince McMahon. Hulk Hogan married Linda Hogan, his first wife, in 1983 before settling a divorce in 2009.

Brooke Hogan asked to be left out of Hulk Hogan's will

While there could be a tug of war for Hulk Hogan's wealth, his daughter, Brooke Hogan, seemingly opted out of his will quietly in 2023.

According to a report from TMZ, Brooke asked his father's financial manager to remove her from the will, citing trust issues with people around the Immortal One.

There were rumors of a rift between the father-daughter duo, but Brooke clarified that she had no problems with The Hulkster and loved him. She also posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram following his passing.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit TheBubbaArmy's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

