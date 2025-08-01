  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan allegedly kept a multi-million dollar secret hidden from ex-wife

Hulk Hogan allegedly kept a multi-million dollar secret hidden from ex-wife

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:53 GMT
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: Hulk Hogan's X(Twitter) handle]

WWE legend Hulk Hogan allegedly kept a multi-million-dollar secret hidden away from his ex-wife, Linda. Following the passing of The Hulkster, speculations began over who would inherit his large fortune, reported to be $37 million.

Ad

While the rumors ran rampant over the details of the wealth left behind by Hogan, it has been claimed that the former WWE Champion stashed away millions in a bank account hidden from his ex-wife.

This was revealed by Bubba the Love Sponge on his TheBubbaArmy YouTube channel. The popular radio host recalled an incident when Hogan handed him a credit card to draw some money, and to his surprise, it turned out that the late pro wrestler had a hefty amount in that account.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So he needed some cash, so, he gives me this credit card. goes, ‘There’s this kayfabe account Linda doesn’t even know about, brother. I don’t know how much is in it, but see if you can get $500 out of it,’” Bubba said. [From 8:22-8:35]

Even though Hogan had forgotten the PIN for the card, a lucky guess from Bubba unlocked what seemed to be a fortune. To his surprise, Bubba discovered that the account had $4.125 million. When he relayed this to Hogan, he was equally shocked.

Ad
"I go 'Hogan there's $4.25 million and like 87 cents.' He goes, 'For real?' I go, 'Yeah.'" [From 11:58-12:07]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

According to Bubba, this account had the money from a merchandising deal between Hogan and Vince McMahon. Hulk Hogan married Linda Hogan, his first wife, in 1983 before settling a divorce in 2009.

Brooke Hogan asked to be left out of Hulk Hogan's will

While there could be a tug of war for Hulk Hogan's wealth, his daughter, Brooke Hogan, seemingly opted out of his will quietly in 2023.

Ad

According to a report from TMZ, Brooke asked his father's financial manager to remove her from the will, citing trust issues with people around the Immortal One.

There were rumors of a rift between the father-daughter duo, but Brooke clarified that she had no problems with The Hulkster and loved him. She also posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram following his passing.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit TheBubbaArmy's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications