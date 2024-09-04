Hulk Hogan on the biggest challenge Becky Lynch could be facing in her life right now (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been keeping an eye on several top stars, including former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. The veteran recently commented on the biggest challenge facing The Man currently. The Irish star hasn't appeared on WWE TV since the May 27 episode of RAW. She went on a hiatus after her contract with the promotion expired in June 2024 in a bid to spend time with her daughter.

Becky Lynch is in a very interesting position. Nine years after her debut on the WWE main roster, she has become the gold standard of women's wrestling, along with the likes of Charlotte Flair. She has had her time at the top while actively helping elevate younger stars like Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan all within the last two years. This isn't even mentioning the fact that she is a mother—a job that might be one of the toughest in the world.

The challenge of maintaining the family-career balance is something that millions of people in the world face, and former WWE World Champion Hulk Hogan recently commented on the same during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter.

The 71-year-old said that while Becky Lynch was as "solid as a rock," she would have a difficult time managing between career and family. However, the veteran said that Lynch was ''on point.''

"She's [Becky Lynch] solid as a rock, and she's got her focus between career and family. It's going to be a real tough one to ride that rail, but she's on point," he said. [3:02-3:13]

Hulk Hogan lavishes praise on Rhea Ripley

Another female star who Hulk Hogan seems to be a big fan of is one-half of The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley.

Speaking to Bill Apter, The Hulkster told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he loved The Eradicator. The veteran claimed that Mami was ''on fire,'' adding that she's like the "bomb dot com!''

"Rhea, I love her, man. She is like the bomb dot com. She's got it figured out, man. She's on fire. She's a hellcat, man!" Hulk Hogan added. [3:56-4:06]

Ripley appears to be on course for a Women's World Championship rematch against Liv Morgan. While she was pinned by The Miracle Kid at SummerSlam 2024, The Nightmare managed to get one back by pinning the reigning champion in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the Bash in Berlin PLE.

