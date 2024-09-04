Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for an interesting but brief interview. Hogan made a big prediction about CM Punk's career in the global juggernaut.

Hulk Hogan recently launched a lager brand called Real American Beer and has been going around promoting it, among other things. He caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, who asked him about his thoughts on The Second City Saint.

Hogan said he was a big fan of CM Punk and believed that if he remained healthy, it would be a win-win situation for him and WWE.

"[I'm a] big fan of his. I just think if he can get healthy and get this run going again, it'll be triple barrels that WWE have as far as getting CM Punk up and running and consistent, I think that would really set him free." (1:41 - 1:59)

The Hulkster initially said he never got the opportunity to meet Punk but quickly scratched that as he remembered seeing him backstage for a moment on an episode of RAW. This was presumably when Punk was one of the centerpieces of WWE television during his first run.

"On one of the RAWs, I was out of my mind flying back from LA with Rob Van Dam. Yeah, so I spent the whole night trying to get my act together before I went in front of the camera and CM Punk was there and that was the only opportunity I had to meet him. Where was I at? I was somewhere (...) I can't remember where it was. I went into the locker room to say hi to somebody and he was there but he was in a heavy meeting with whoever for their program that night." (0:43 - 1:40)

You can watch the full video below.

Hulk Hogan made a big claim about Logan Paul and where he should stand

Hulk Hogan was recently on Logan Paul's podcast and had much praise for the social media megastar and where he should be in his career.

On an episode of IMPAULSIVE, Hulk Hogan said Logan Paul should be world champion by the end of the year if WWE was smart.

"You got an opportunity to do that brother because you should not be any type of champion except the world's champion at this point. You need to make that quick transition and if they're smart, and Triple H is smart, that transition needs to be made this year," said Hogan. [40:35 - 40:50]

Logan Paul's United States Championship reign was met with a lot of criticism for a lack of title defenses. He defended the gold successfully twice and, in his third defense, lost to LA Knight in his hometown of Cleveland at SummerSlam 2024.

