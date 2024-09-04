Hulk Hogan says 29-year-old WWE star needs to become world champion this year

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan believes that Logan Paul should not hold any other title besides a world championship. He thinks the latter should win the Undisputed WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Title this year.

The Immortal One has held numerous world titles throughout his career in different promotions and is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Meanwhile, The Maverick has only been wrestling for a few years after coming in as an outsider. Despite that, he still captured the United States Championship and held it for 273 days.

During an appearance on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Hulk Hogan said if WWE is smart, they'd make Logan Paul the Undisputed WWE Champion or World Heavyweight Champion before the year ends.

"You got an opportunity to do that brother because you should not be any type of champion except the world's champion at this point. You need to make that quick transition and if they're smart, and Triple H is smart, that transition needs to be made this year," said Hogan. [40:35-40:50]

Hulk Hogan says he made more money than Andre the Giant

At WrestleMania 3, The Hulkster collided with Andre the Giant in one of the biggest matches in wrestling history. The two stars had a memorable match and Hogan made history by ending the giant's undefeated streak.

During the podcast, Hulk Hogan admitted that he was making more money than Andre the Giant.

"WrestleMania III, God bless his soul, Andre. I made a lot more money than him. Thank God he never found out, you know? But that's a shoot bro, if somebody's making more money than me, I'm not going to go, 'Okay, it doesn't matter if I'm a heel and I make less money,' that's not a work to me, that's a shoot." [54:10-54:27]

Hulk Hogan's last WWE appearance was at RAW XXX last year, which saw him cut a promo at the beginning of the show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

