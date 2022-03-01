"I am officially divorced" - Hulk Hogan provides update after being spotted with new girlfriend

Hulk Hogan took to social media today to announce that he was no longer married after finalizing his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

Fans asked the WWE Hall of Famer several questions online after he was spotted with his new girlfriend on Facebook and Instagram.

Hogan confirmed that he was in a relationship with a woman named Sky in an update to fans about his personal life:

"Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life" wrote Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, a few years after he'd separated from his first wife, Linda Hogan (Linda Claridge), in 2007.

As per court records, Hogan filed for divorce from Jennifer in October 2021. TMZ recently revealed that they had received tips about the WWE legend being seen with his new partner in Clearwater, Florida - hanging out at bars and doing karaoke together.

You can check out a video of the couple below:

Jimmy Hart provides positive update on Hulk Hogan's health

Last year, Hulk Hogan dealt with serious health issues, and some of his close friends and former colleagues, including Ric Flair, revealed an unsettling update on The Hulkster's condition.

In a positive turn of events, Jimmy Hart noted during a January appearance on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" that Hogan was doing a lot better and was improving rapidly due to weekly therapy sessions:

"Well, he's doing a lot better. Still, after 12 back surgeries, hips, and knees, he's doing so much better. He's been taking this therapy every week, and it's been really improving him more and more so he can get up and get about pretty good now. He still looks good. He always has the hair and has the tan. His upper body is unbelievable. He always looks the part," stated Jimmy Hart. (H/t WrestlingNews.co)

Hogan does indeed look happy after starting a new romantic chapter in his life, but more importantly, the 68-year-old legend is also getting better physically with each passing day.

