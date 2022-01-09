WWE legend provides an update on Hulk Hogan’s health

According to WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Hulk Hogan is doing a lot better after it was reported a couple of weeks ago that he was dealing with some "really bad health issues."

In 2020, The Hulkster underwent extensive physical therapy after he was diagnosed with an MRSA infection. Hogan reportedly had over a dozen back surgeries and a couple of hip replacements. He did physical therapy four or five days a week for a couple of hours a day.

During a recent interaction with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Jimmy Hart gave a positive update on Hulk Hogan. He stated that The Immortal One has been doing so much better and he’s been taking therapy every week:

“Well, he’s doing a lot better. Still, after 12 back surgeries, hips, and knees, he’s doing so much better. He’s been taking this therapy every week and it’s been really improving him more and more so he can get up and get about pretty good now. He still looks good. He always has the hair and has the tan. His upper body is unbelievable. He always looks the part. He can still do an interview at the drop of a hat. He knows what to say and when to say it. He is such a magnet. People love him no matter where we go. It’s crazy.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Jimmy Hart opens up about his friendship with Hulk Hogan in WWE

Jimmy Hart is close friends with Hulk Hogan and was the latter's manager in WWE. The Mouth of the South can be seen accompanying Hogan whenever the latter makes a scheduled appearance on WWE TV.

Jimmy Hart talked about his friendship with Hulk Hogan and how they came to know each other:

“I originally met him in Memphis. I didn’t know him that well. Then we met back in New York. He said, ‘I thought you were coming in to manage me.’ I said, ‘No. I’m coming in as a heel manager.’ I had King Kong Bundy, who I had in Memphis, and Jim Neidhart. Hulk and I didn’t travel a lot together because of the babyface/heel, but we bonded. I went to his house and did the little parties with him and helped set him up. Then we cut a wrestling album together, The Wrestling Boot Band. We always bonded doing stuff. Then he would take me along the trips that he would go on."

Hulk Hogan co-hosted last year's WrestleMania alongside WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. They appeared on both nights to kick off the show.

