WWE Hall of Famer gives update on Hulk Hogan's health status

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has provided an update on 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan's health.

Several weeks ago, The Hulkster's daughter Brooke Hogan revealed that her father has undergone 25 surgeries in the last decade. He underwent extensive physical therapy last year after he was diagnosed with a MRSA infection. She added that Hogan has been staying active by training every day.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Ric Flair's recent statement about Hulk Hogan's health. The Nature Boy said the Hulkster is dealing with some really bad health issues. Bischoff added that might be the case because of all of Hogan's physical challenges.

“He actually probably is because he’s overcoming a lot of physical challenges,” said Eric Bischoff. “I was just with Hulk a week and a half or two weeks ago and he is training. Although the training is a little bit different than it used to be, he’s doing his physical therapy four or five days a week, a couple hours a day. Gets home and spends another hour or two in the gym and is eating as healthy as he can eat and I’m sure he’s praying his heart out to try to get a lot of the mobility back that 17 back surgeries and a couple hip replacements will take away from you.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life https://t.co/nd1ccTy7kS

Hulk Hogan deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling

The multi-time world champion is undoubtedly one of, if not the greatest performerer to ever lace up a pair of boots. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is one of the reasons why the first WrestleMania was a huge success.

The event's success led to the rise of WWE, and things would've been much different if the opposite had happened. Hulk Hogan has main evented the Showcase of the Immortals multiple times, and he even co-hosted this year's extravaganza.

He was also part of the nWo during his time with WCW, one of the biggest factions in wrestling history.

Every wrestling fan has a different opinion on who would be on the Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling. The list usually includes stars such as Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and, not surprisingly, Hulk Hogan. When all is said and done, Hogan could go down as the greatest in the history of the industry.

What do you think of the career of The Immortal Hulk Hogan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

