  • Hulk Hogan controversially confronted by fan and trolled; security escorted fan out [VIDEO]

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 30, 2024 04:04 GMT
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer (Credit: WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan made his political leanings clear recently when he appeared at the Republican National Convention and spoke for former US President Donald Trump. Now, a fan has confronted Hogan and ended up getting escorted out by security.

Hogan is a WWE legend and has always been outspoken about his beliefs. His appearance at the RNC, though, put all doubts to rest as to where his loyalty lay. He cut a pro wrestling promo on the crowd and even tore off his shirt, making for a unique moment at the convention. He has also been touring for his Real American Beer brand and attending a lot of signings.

Recently, at a signing, an activist was arrested after an alleged punch to a security officer.

Yet another incident occurred at a Hulk Hogan appearance, and security had to intervene. A well-known comedian named Robby Roadsteamer was present and outspoken about several issues.

"Look at the shirt, the MAGA POWERS!"

He went on to call Trump a felon and said that he went to Epstein Island while singing and imitating the WWE wrestler. He also talked about dropping the Big Boot on different people.

Hulk Hogan looked completely taken aback by the comments, and the security got involved soon after, showing the comedian the door.

The video can be seen below.

It remains to be seen if Hogan appears at a WWE show again any time soon.

Edited by Neda Ali
