Man arrested at Hulk Hogan event after officer allegedly assaulted

Hulk Hogan drew a large, dedicated crowd to an appearance in Ohio today. The gig comes amid heat on Hogan for some of his recent comments. While a few hundred fans came and went with no issues, unfortunately, there was one major incident that ended with an arrest and the alleged assault of an officer.

The Hulkster has been under fire as of late for his comments on Vice President Kamala Harris. The remarks came after Hogan's viral endorsement of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. The WWE Hall of Famer is in the news this week as he's on a nine-state tour to promote his new Real American line of beer, launched recently.

The heat followed Hogan to a Kroger store in Liberty Township, Ohio this week where hundreds of fans lined up to see the wrestling legend. As Hogan was escorted into the store by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, WLWT reported that a few protestors began yelling, and this led to the arrest of activist Nate Livingston, who allegedly punched a security officer in the mouth when he was taken down into handcuffs.

Livingston, who has been involved with street protests for years, denied the officer's claim. Hogan did not witness the incident as he was inside meeting fans, posing with children, and recording a promo for his beer brand.

The 71-year-old Hulk Hogan noted that he was thrilled people still want to come out and see him at his age. The local news affiliate also reported that many fans began lining up the night before the signing, including one man who got in line at 7 pm the evening before.

Hulk Hogan's dream opponents from WWE's modern era

Hulk Hogan often teases "one more match" in the modern era, but he has also been clear about how his various injuries will likely prevent that from happening. However, The Hulkster does have a few 'modern era' dream opponents in mind.

Hogan recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, and was asked about current superstars he'd like to have faced. He named Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

"Oh my gosh, there's a bunch of them. But if I really could jump in the ring with somebody today, if Roman Reigns was a babyface, I think Hollywood Hogan could get him over," Hulk Hogan said. [From 5:11 – 5:26]

The Immortal has not wrestled since teaming with Sting and James Storm for a win over Bully Ray, Robert Roode, and Kurt Angle on January 27, 2012, at a TNA live event in the UK. Hulk Hogan's last WWE match was the win over Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006.

