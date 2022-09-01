"He won't make a dime in this business" - WWE Hall of Famer didn't see star power in Hulk Hogan, claims former manager

WWE legend Jimmy Hart recently claimed that Jerry Lawler saw nothing in a young Hulk Hogan at the start of the latter's career.

Before he became arguably the biggest star in wrestling in the 1980s, The Immortal One worked on the independent circuit for an extended period. He eventually made his first appearance in the Stamford-based promotion in 1979.

Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Hart recalled his conversation with Jerry Lawler regarding the latter's first impression of Hogan.

"I was doing something with Jerry Lawler for this wrestling thing and he invited me to come by the coliseum one night. He said, ‘You see this big guy in the ring right there?’ I said, ‘Oh my God, yeah who is he?’ He said, ‘Terry Bollea [Hulk Hogan]."

The veteran further detailed his interaction with the former WWE commentator:

"Terry Bollea is what they call him.’ I said, ‘He’s awesome, man.’ Lawler swears to me that he never said this, but he said, ‘What do you think of him? I have the chance to sign him and get ten percent of him.’ I said, ‘You’re going to do it, aren’t you?’ He said, ‘He won’t make a dime in this business.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

During his stint with the Stamford-based company, Hogan won the WWE Championship on six occasions. He also main-evented WrestleMania eight times as an active competitor.

Current WWE Superstar recently achieved a huge milestone set by Hulk Hogan

While working for WWE, The Hulkster achieved several notable accolades, including his historic world title run, which began in 1984 and lasted 1,474 days.

For over three decades, no other WWE performer had held a world championship for more than two years. However, Roman Reigns celebrated his second anniversary of becoming Universal Champion on August 30, 2022, equalling the Hall of Famer's milestone.

Roman Reigns looks to be showing no signs of slowing down as The Tribal Chief currently holds both world titles. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion this Saturday against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

