"There was a hole in my heart" - Why Hulk Hogan didn't host WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently stated that he was asked by WWE to host WrestleMania 36 last year, and disclosed why he couldn't do it.

Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil were recently announced as the hosts of WrestleMania 37. Hogan later appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast and said that WWE had asked him to host WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Hogan was devastated last year when the pandemic struck after he was asked by WWE to host The Show of Shows.

"WWE once again raises the bar for how things should be played out from this point on. I was devastated last year. I talked to the hierarchy in WWE and they asked me to host WrestleMania last year, but everything went awry. Gronk did a great job but as I watched it there was a hole in my heart, there was no crowd, it was so different," Hulk Hogan said.

Hogan added that he prayed for it to never happen again. He's incredibly excited to host WrestleMania 37 and has nothing but praise for WWE.

Many people upset with Hulk Hogan as WrestleMania 37's host

Hulk Hogan is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar in history. The Immortal One has done it all and will forever be remembered for his contributions to the business. Yet, his life remains marred by several controversies.

His racist remarks in a leaked tape turned his world upside down in an instant. He was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame and later reinstated, but many WWE Superstars weren't ready to forgive him. His backstage apology only made matters worse.

Great day yesterday,HOF class 2020,now when I sign WWE Championship Belts ,HOF 05/20? ,there will be no more ? mark brother,when the crew saw I had the nWo title belt with me yesterday everyone got psyched for one more run, but timing is everything brother!!! nWoHollyWood4LifeHH pic.twitter.com/S5lu28eZcz — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 31, 2021

Among the current WWE superstars, Seth Rollins recently mentioned Hulk Hogan's name in his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling. Yet, he made it clear that just because Hogan treated him well doesn't make him a great human being.

