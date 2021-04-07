Seth Rollins suggests former WWE Champion is not a great human being

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan during his appearance on The Complex Sports Podcast.

Seth Rollins shared his Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling and took a major shot at Hulk Hogan while doing so. Rollins included The Hulkster in his Mount Rushmore but also made it clear that Shawn Michaels is his favorite pro-wrestler of all time.

Seth Rollins then explained why he picked Hogan over Michaels for his Mount Rushmore. It should be noted that Seth's personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling consists of John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bruno Sammartino, and Hulk Hogan.

Rollins didn't mince his words one bit while talking about Hogan. He stated that Hogan has to be on the list if someone is talking about a wrestler's contributions to the business and not about the kind of human being they are. Check out his full comment below:

"Shawn’s my favorite wrestler of all time, but we’re talking about contributions to WWE and what they’ve meant to the business, and look, if it were up to me, in that situation, I would scratch Hogan off that sucker probably. But again, if we’re just talking not the kind of human being you are but we’re talking about your contributions as a wrestler to the company, okay, Hogan was responsible for everything that happened after the late ’80s.

"Look, Hulk’s always been really nice to me, but that doesn’t make him a great human being."

Seth Rollins himself is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins is bound to join the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels in the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line. The former Universal Champion has done it all in the business and still has a long way to go. Seth Rollins made his WWE main roster debut in late 2012 and has been an integral part of the roster ever since.

Hulk Hogan will always be regarded by many as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. However, his racist comments in a leaked tape years ago hurt his reputation that he had spent years building up. Several WWE Superstars have publicly taken shots at Hogan since then.