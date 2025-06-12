Hulk Hogan gets called out to a legitimate fight by former WWE star

A former WWE Superstar wants a legitimate fight against the legendary Hulk Hogan. This challenge emerges from what appears to be unfinished business from their past.

Paul Roma, who wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion (then-WWF) in the 80s and early 90s, recently appeared on the Power and Glory podcast. He issued a direct challenge to The Hulkster to a real fight inside an octagon, vowing to inflict damage upon him. The former WWE star specifically mentioned silencing Hogan's use of the word "brother" in their fight.

According to Roma, his strong dislike for Hulk Hogan stems from a fan event where the multi-time world champion declined to meet a disabled child who showed up late at the gathering.

Trending

"I'd like to get him into that octagon and maybe put a little Paul Roma hurtin' upside his head. I'm talking about none other than—brother!!! Hulk Hogan—I'm going to slap the taste of brother out of his mouth," Roma said. [From 18:07 to 18:34]

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

The former WCW World Tag Team Champion added:

"I'm willing to do it. I'm 66 years old man. Let's have at it. I'm ready to go. I'll take an a** beating if he thinks he can give me one. Let's go!" [From 22:01 to 22:11]

Check out the full podcast below:

Top WWE Superstar says Hulk Hogan is "not a good guy"

On a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Seth Rollins revealed that he's had issues with several wrestling personalities throughout his career. Among the names he mentioned, which included CM Punk and Rick Martel, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also surprisingly brought up Hulk Hogan.

The Visionary said:

"Yeah, we'd love to see Hulk Hogan get kicked around by these boys. That would be nice. Complicated relationship there with The Hulkster. Uh... Hollywood Hulk Hogan not a good guy. Terry Bollea also not the best guy."

It remains to be seen if a fight between Hulk Hogan and Paul Roma will actually happen, though such a match is highly unlikely.

Please credit the Power and Glory podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!