Hulk Hogan gets called out to a legitimate fight by former WWE star

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Jun 12, 2025 15:48 GMT
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer. [Image via - WWE
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image via: WWE's YouTube]

A former WWE Superstar wants a legitimate fight against the legendary Hulk Hogan. This challenge emerges from what appears to be unfinished business from their past.

Paul Roma, who wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion (then-WWF) in the 80s and early 90s, recently appeared on the Power and Glory podcast. He issued a direct challenge to The Hulkster to a real fight inside an octagon, vowing to inflict damage upon him. The former WWE star specifically mentioned silencing Hogan's use of the word "brother" in their fight.

According to Roma, his strong dislike for Hulk Hogan stems from a fan event where the multi-time world champion declined to meet a disabled child who showed up late at the gathering.

"I'd like to get him into that octagon and maybe put a little Paul Roma hurtin' upside his head. I'm talking about none other than—brother!!! Hulk Hogan—I'm going to slap the taste of brother out of his mouth," Roma said. [From 18:07 to 18:34]

The former WCW World Tag Team Champion added:

"I'm willing to do it. I'm 66 years old man. Let's have at it. I'm ready to go. I'll take an a** beating if he thinks he can give me one. Let's go!" [From 22:01 to 22:11]

Check out the full podcast below:

Top WWE Superstar says Hulk Hogan is "not a good guy"

On a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Seth Rollins revealed that he's had issues with several wrestling personalities throughout his career. Among the names he mentioned, which included CM Punk and Rick Martel, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also surprisingly brought up Hulk Hogan.

The Visionary said:

"Yeah, we'd love to see Hulk Hogan get kicked around by these boys. That would be nice. Complicated relationship there with The Hulkster. Uh... Hollywood Hulk Hogan not a good guy. Terry Bollea also not the best guy."

It remains to be seen if a fight between Hulk Hogan and Paul Roma will actually happen, though such a match is highly unlikely.

Please credit the Power and Glory podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Akash Dhakite

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
