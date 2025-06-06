  • home icon
Seth Rollins says WWE legend is "not a good guy"

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 06, 2025 04:15 GMT
The star has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has spoken up (Credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins has now called out a WWE legend. He hasn't held back from taking shots.

The Visionary appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams this week, where he talked about different aspects of his wrestling career. He admitted that he was thinking about retiring in the future and winding down his career. He then decided to take a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Seth Rollins also talked about how there were some stars he hated and wanted to see get hurt. He included CM Punk and Rick Martel on that list, but for the third star, he mentioned none other than Hulk Hogan.

"This one may be controversial, we want superstar vs. superstar, and we also want somebody we want to see get crushed in the ring. That's going to be Hulk Hogan. That's going to be Hulk Hogan." (54:55 - 55:11)

Seth Rollins refused to elaborate as to why he had an issue with Hulk Hogan or why he wanted to see Hogan get crushed, telling Adams to look it up.

"Yeah, we'd love to see Hulk Hogan get kicked around by these boys. That would be nice. Complicated relationship there with the Hulkster."

Rollins continued to refuse to elaborate on why he disliked him. He mentioned that Hollywood Hulk Hogan—the character—was not a good guy. However, he did not stop there. He went on to say that the person behind Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, the star's real name, was also not a good person. He took a shot at the real-life legend.

"Uh... Hollywood Hulk Hogan not a good guy. Terry Bollea also not the best guy." (55:40 - 55:45)
Seth Rollins will be a part of WWE SmackDown this week

While there have been quite a few controversies surrounding Hulk Hogan over the past two decades, Rollins now needs to focus on the upcoming weekend.

On SmackDown this week, he will be part of the show, as officially announced by the blue brand General Manager, Nick Aldis. He will also have to try to win the Money in the Bank briefcase at the event the following day.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Neda Ali
