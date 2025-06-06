Seth Rollins confesses he is getting close to ending his WWE career

Seth Rollins has now spoken about his WWE career and confessed that when it comes to wrestling in the ring, his time is coming to an end.

The Visionary appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, where he spoke about ending his WWE career in the future. He admitted he had been competing for a long time, starting even before his official wrestling career in his backyard with friends.

He said that he felt great and was in his 40s, so he could continue on, but he was now closer to the end of his career than to the beginning. Seth Rollins said that he was going to wind down his career, and while he wasn't sure what the end looked like right now, it was coming.

“So I've been wrestling for 21 years, almost 22 years, non-stop. Small breaks only to rehab injuries. Before that, I was throwing myself around the backyard with my friends, which probably did more damage to me than throwing myself around a ring. Don't try it at home. It's not worth it. So, you're looking at 25 years' worth of wrestling. Now, I feel great, but I certainly feel closer to the end than the beginning. Like, I’m not doing 25 more years of this. I don’t know what that looks like on the backend, but I feel good right now. And look, people in our 40s, we're really doing it right now.” (25:13 - 25:33)

Seth Rollins is currently in the middle of one of his most compelling runs in WWE

While Rollins may be talking about ending his career, fans are witnessing a new version of The Architect currently, as he has teamed up with Paul Heyman to show off a new side of himself.

The Visionary is bringing together a faction under him, with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker both working with him, making for a very dominant faction together. While he may be thinking of ending his career in the future, Seth Rollins still has several great years ahead of him.

