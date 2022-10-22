Former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini says Hulk Hogan cost wrestling legend George Scott his job as a booker in 1986.

Scott was the long-time lead booker for Jim Crockett Promotions before joining WWE in 1983. The former in-ring competitor collaborated with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on creative ideas for several high-profile events, including the first two WrestleMania shows.

However, as Mancini recalled on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Scott's idea to book Randy Savage as the world champion was not well received backstage:

"George Scott was the booker and George Scott loved me," Mancini said. "I would have had quite a different career if George Scott stayed the booker and not Pat Patterson. George Scott got fired because he wanted to put the strap [title] on Randy Savage right away. Hogan, he went and he pitched and b*****d to Vince, and [Vince] fired George and brought in Pat." [18:39 – 19:21]

Mancini worked for WWE between 1984 and 1992. His most notable opponents include Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase Sr., and The Undertaker.

How Hulk Hogan was presented in the mid-to-late 1980s

On January 23, 1984, Hulk Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik to begin the first of his six WWE Championship reigns. The Hulkster's first tenure as world champion lasted 1,474 days before he lost the title to Andre the Giant on February 5, 1988.

George Scott's choice as world champion, Randy Savage, eventually won the vacant title at WrestleMania 4, seven weeks after Hogan's four-year reign ended.

The storyline led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 5, where Hogan defeated his friend-turned-rival to recapture the WWE Championship.

