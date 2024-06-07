Hulk Hogan makes controversial posts; deletes and makes claim

Hulk Hogan is at the center of a controversy, which is not strange for WWE fans. The Hall of Famer has often found himself in the weirdest situations, whether in the middle of backstage politics or certain videos of him saying things he should not have. Now, there's been another incident.

Hogan posted a series of tweets earlier today hyping up the "$HULK" Cryptocurrency. The post that caught the fans' attention was where he replied to Iggy Azalea, saying that the star was not good at pumping and that his crypto had the real milk.

"You s**k at pumping. $HULK has the real milk."

You can check out the tweet here.

All of the posts have since been deleted. Hulk Hogan took to Instagram to explain the situation. He claimed that he was hacked and asked his followers not to take notice of the posts from the day as they had not been from him.

He thanked them for their love and support and said that the posts would all be removed.

“Hello Family, Appreciate your love and support always. Please do not take notice of any posts posted today. They are not from me and will be promptly removed. Thank you, Hulk.”

Just hours before, Hulk Hogan was accused alongside Eric Bischoff

In the recent documentary about WCW and the demise of the promotion, Bret Hart commented on Eric Bischoff and Hogan's role in the same.

Hart said that Hogan was Bischoff's puppet master and was the one behind the end of the promotion.

"That's the bond right there - Hogan and Bischoff, they're both accountable to each other. That's the secret, is that Hulk Hogan was basically the puppet master to Eric Bischoff, and Eric Bischoff, he was just a prop, and that's what killed WCW."

Multiple episodes of the show are still set to air, which will reveal more backstage stories surrounding the end of WCW.

