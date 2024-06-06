Major accusation leveled against Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff by WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are among two of the biggest names in wrestling history. The longtime business partners are also widely regarded as two of the more controversial wrestling stars, and now another major star is leveling fresh accusations at the former nWo bosses.

WCW was once viewed as the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, which even WWE has acknowledged. The Monday Night War boom period actually led to the death of WCW in 2001 as Vince McMahon finally purchased his biggest competitor. There have been lots of stories and allegations floating around the wrestling world over WCW's demise, and plenty of blame has been aimed at Hogan and Bischoff, by names like Bret Hart and Vince Russo.

Vice TV premiered its Who Killed WCW? docuseries this week, which was created in-part by The Rock, who made a massive change in plans for himself for the project. Tuesday's premiere was titled, "Where The Big Boys Play," and Vice TV has released the full episode, as seen below. Towards the end of the episode, Hart and others discussed what they felt was the beginning of the end for World Championship Wrestling.

"Bischoff... He remembers the big crowds, and he was the kingpin, but the truth of it is, he never knew anything about wrestling," Bret Hart said.

Madusa then commented on how Bischoff was "yes-ing" to Hogan in the last few years of WCW's existence, calling it a disaster. The Hitman then chimed back in with his thoughts on what really killed WWE's rival.

"That's the bond right there - Hogan and Bischoff, they're both accountable to each other. That's the secret, is that Hulk Hogan was basically the puppet master to Eric Bischoff, and Eric Bischoff, he was just a prop, and that's what killed WCW," Bret Hart said.

The next three episodes of Who Killed WCW? will air Tuesdays at 10pm ET. "The End of The Streak" will air on June 11, and "New Blood" will air on June 18. There's no word yet on the title of the finale, but it's expected to air on June 25.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff on "Who Killed WCW?" accusations

Vice TV and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions premiered the new Who Killed WCW? docuseries on Tuesday night.

There was a lot of blame aimed at Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, with fellow WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, Madusa, and Booker T weighing in. Bischoff was also interviewed, and the episode closed with his response to some of the blame.

"Everything looks easier from the outside, but once you get inside, you realize just how complicated and nuanced some things, that appeared to be so easy and so simple, really are. Who's responsible for killing WCW? Just look at some of the names who were floating around at the highest levels of Turner Broadcasting. They wanted WCW to go away... They got their wish," Eric Bischoff said.

The rest of the four-part Who Killed WCW? docuseries will take a look at the nWo, Bill Goldberg, the war with WWE, The New Blood, and other topics. There will also be never-before-seen footage of the final WCW Nitro episode.

