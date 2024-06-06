WWE renewing rights to legendary wrestling name

WWE has been the largest pro wrestling company for many years, and part of its dominance has included the purchase of other promotions and their assets. The company has just made a filing related to one of the biggest names from wrestling history.

World Wrestling Entertainment owns several names, likenesses, and content from various organizations from wrestling's past, going back to the 1930s, including WCW, ECW, AWA, WCCW, Stampede Wrestling, and EVOLVE, among others. Vince McMahon purchased his biggest competition in early 2001 - World Championship Wrestling.

WWE filed for another WCW-related trademark on June 4, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The trademark is for the term 'WCW,' covering general merchandise use, covering everything from collectables, party supplies, trading cards, books, comics, stationary, decals, posters, and many other items.

The Stamford-based promotion filed for this same WCW merchandise trademark in May 2020, and a similar trademark in March 2021. The company currently has 5 active trademarks related to its former rival.

Former WCW star open to working as a WWE coach

Alex Wright joined WCW in mid-1994, debuting in September of that year after training at the Power Plant. The German grappler was trained by his father, UK wrestler Steve Wright.

Das Wunderkind found himself without a job after WWE bought WCW in March 2001 as his contract was not picked up. WWE later made offers, but Wright ended up going back to Germany for a few indie appearances, then he worked as a banker and a fitness instructor. Wright later launched his own wrestling school/promotion, and trained several notable stars such as Giovanni Vinci.

Speaking to Cheap Heat Productions for a recent interview, the 49-year-old Wright talked about potentially returning to the United States to work for WWE at the Performance Center.

"Of course, if they offered me a job as a Performance [Center] trainer, which would fit into my schedule, then of course, I would take it because it would be an honor and I definitely miss the [United] States. It's a great country, great people, and it was one of my best times in my life, so I wouldn't say no, of course," Alex Wright said. [From 21:10 – 21:33]

Wright left WCW as a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, a one-time World Television Champion, and a one-time World Tag Team Champion, with Disco Inferno.

