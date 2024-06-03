The Rock seemingly changes plans for major project; will break silence on WCW

The Rock was one of the key WWE Superstars throughout the Attitude Era and the Monday Night War. The legendary entertainer recently made a significant change to plans for a massive new project, and will break his silence on WCW.

Despite winning the WCW World Championship twice in his career, The Final Boss never competed inside a World Championship Wrestling ring before Vince McMahon took over. It was previously announced that The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions was partnering with Vice Studios for a four-part docuseries investigating the mysterious demise of WCW.

Touted as the groundbreaking, "Who Killed WCW?" series will be exclusively premiered on Vice TV at 10 pm ET on Tuesday, June 4. The trailer confirmed unseen footage and interviews with several names, including The Rock. However, recently it was revealed that original plans called for the Hollywood star to stay behind the camera for this non-WWE project. Evan Husney, who also co-created "Dark Side of the Ring" for Vice, told Fightful that this project happened due to many fan requests on a WCW demise episode.

Vice apparently wanted to continue collaborating with Seven Bucks after the successful "Tales from the Territories" in 2022, and Rock's camp was also onboard. Things came together fast as filming began last December.

The People's Champion initially did not plan to be interviewed on the demise of WCW, but he changed his mind after Husney's crew began sending cuts of the first few episodes. An enthusiastic Rock loved the premiere episode and said he wanted to do a sit-down interview.

"It actually worked out more so in a practical way, because most of those interviewed had lived through WCW's demise. We did not want to go down the path of using the WWE framework because victors re-write history. We needed somebody to speak enthusiastically about WCW's good days, and nobody involved is gonna speak enthusiastically about it today. They're all kind of dejected," Evan Husney said. [H/T Fightful]

The Great One never actually worked for World Championship Wrestling, but Husney said the veteran ended up being the perfect hype-man for WCW's glory days as he is fueled by passion for the business.

"We needed a hype man, somebody to put all this over and talk about when it was good, how great it was. There's nobody better than The Rock to really do that. He also did touch on what his perspective was from the other side, seeing how when WCW was kicking their ass like, ‘Whoa, we need to be inspired by this and we need to go more in that direction.' I think it all worked out," Evan Husney said.

There have been several projects covering the Monday Night War between WWE and WCW, but this will not be one of them. Husney said the series will briefly touch on how World Wrestling Entertainment fought back against World Championship Wrestling, but moments like the DX Invasion won't be covered because that aspect of the period is not covered in detail. Ric Flair recently lashed out over The Rock's new project.

The Rock has a WWE future as The Final Boss

The Rock has re-invented himself several times over the years. The third-generation superstar introduced his newest character, The Final Boss, to the WWE Universe during the Road to WrestleMania XL.

The Rock made a major career move earlier this year, as he joined the TKO Board of Directors. As The Final Boss, the wrestling legend stood with The Bloodline to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Former RAW head writer Brian Gewirtz, who is currently the SVP of Development for Seven Bucks Productions, worked with The Rock on his recent comeback, including one controversial moment. He spoke with The Masked Man Show about the idea behind The Final Boss and gave some insight into the near future.

"There is definitely a difference between the usual, 'I’m going to go make a movie and maybe I’ll return,’ to this lingering presence of Dwayne Johnson on the TKO Board of Directors and The Rock essentially now existing in the space that is WWE, who can drop a Final Boss promo on Instagram anytime he wants in relation to a storyline, or tweet something. I don’t think it’s going to be a regular occurrence, but I do think it’s going to happen and it’s great because he’s in it, and by extension, I’m in it too," Brian Gewirtz said. [H/T Fightful]

Gewirtz continued and also revealed internal reactions to Rock's recent run, and how things turned out vs. what was planned for Roman Reigns.

