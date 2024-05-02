Wrestling fan refuses to watch a show due to The Rock's involvement; Kevin Nash reacts

Wrestling legend Kevin Nash has addressed a concern from a fan about WWE and The Rock being involved in a new WCW documentary.

Dark Side of the Ring announced that they teamed up with The Final Boss and his company, Seven Bucks Production, to create a four-part docuseries called Who Killed WCW? The Great One is the narrator and several former WCW talent including Eric Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, Vince Russo, Goldberg, and Kevin Nash are featured.

After the official trailer was released on X, a fan commented that they won't watch the show since The Rock was producing it, and it was going to have a huge WWE tilt to it. Big Daddy Cool responded to the fan by clarifying that this will be the real take on what occurred.

"I normally love all your work, but I'm gonna pass. Not only are there podcasts, books, and documentaries about this. With The Rock producing it, it's gonna have a huge WWE tilt to it. And we already have a docu-series with that, The Monday Night War. So it's a bit redundant," wrote the fan.

Kevin Nash responded:

"No, we told our story. Not the WWE victor's version. This will be the first real take."

Check out the tweet below:

Kevin Nash opens up about The Rock's impact on the wrestling business

The People's Champion is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of WWE. This year's WrestleMania was a huge success, and he played a huge role in that.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash explained why the fans want to see more of The Rock in WWE.

"He [The Rock] tried to buy the Mr. Olympia; he is involved with the UFL, Under Armor, some energy drinks, tequila, and products for face, Jesus! I don't know what Roman Reigns has in Instagram followers, but I know he doesn't have close to 400 million. There's a huge difference. People will go buy a ticket to see The Rock because he's a movie star," said Nash.

The Rock will most likely have another match in WWE. Many fans want to see him have a match against Cody Rhodes and his cousin Roman Reigns.

