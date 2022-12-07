"That has haunted me for over 20 years" – Hulk Hogan reveals the big mistake he made in WCW

Hulk Hogan has opened up about the night he turned his back on fans to form the nWo (New World Order) faction in WCW.

At Bash at the Beach 1996, Hogan's legendary babyface run ended when he surprisingly joined forces with the villainous Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Moments before the iconic moment, The Hulkster lost track of time while speaking to WCW executive Eric Bischoff backstage.

In a Ringside Collectibles video, Hogan recalled how he forgot to change out of his cowboy boots before appearing in front of the crowd:

"When I see this [WCW action figure] it's kinda funny because now everybody knows what I was thinking, but that has haunted me for over 20 years that I'm going down to the ring, I'm supposed to wrestle, but I was so dumb I didn't even change my boots. The detail freaks would go, 'Oh my gosh, why has he got cowboy boots on?'" [2:13 – 2:28]

Hogan's WCW heel turn is widely viewed as one of the biggest moments in wrestling history.

Who knew about Hulk Hogan's heel turn at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996?

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall faced Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Sting in the pay-per-view's main event. The third man on Hall and Nash's side was revealed later in the match when Hulk Hogan made his way down to the ring.

Hogan added that even Nash and Hall were unaware of his last-minute addition to their team:

"I was coming out of the dressing room, nobody knew who the third man was, not even Kevin and Scott. They didn't have a clue I was coming down, and of course I was supposed to come down to wrestle. So if you're coming down to wrestle, why would you have a pair of cowboy boots on? Angle alert! Angle alert!" [1:42 – 1:58]

Hall, Hogan, Nash, and Sean Waltman were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame as nWo members.

