8 stars who have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame multiple times

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the greatest accolades a Superstar can attain to have their contributions acknowledged not just by the company, but by the industry. However, some legends went above and beyond and were inducted more than once.

For this list, let's take a look at the eight legends who were inducted twice into the prestigious list.

#8. Hulk Hogan - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2005 and 2020

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names not just in wrestling, but also in the mainstream media. During his career, he became a six-time WWE Champion, six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and WWE Tag Team Champion with Edge. The Hulkster's career was honored when he was inducted into the 2002 Hall of Fame.

Three years later, he was honored for the second time when he joined X-Pac, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall's induction as a member of the nWo (New World Order).

#7. Bret Hart - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2006 and 2019

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is one of the most iconic Superstars in history. Throughout his career, he has become a five-time WWF Champion, two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Royal Rumble winner and two-time King of the Ring winner. His accomplishments landed him a spot in the 2006 Hall of Fame class.

Due to his time with the notable faction The Hart Foundation, he was inducted again in 2019. Joining The Hitman during the ceremony was Jim Neidhart's daughter and current Superstar, Natalya.

#6. Ric Flair - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2008 and 2012

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair has had a long wrestling career that has even continued up to this day. The first two-time Hall of Fame inductee was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2008. He then had an emotional 'retirement match' against Shawn Michaels the following night at WrestleMania 24.

The 16-time World Champion appeared at the ceremony again along with Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and JJ Dillon as part of The Four Horsemen. They were inducted by the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

#5. Shawn Michaels - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2012 and 2019

Shawn Michaels is recognized as one of the most talented Superstars in history and is an inspiration to many. HBK has won every major WWE championship, two Royal Rumbles, and is currently sharing his wisdom producing NXT. His contributions were highlighted in the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by Triple H.

The Game and The Showstopper appeared together at the ceremony again in 2019 where they were inducted as part of D-Generation X. Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, X-Pac, and Chyna (posthumously) were also inducted during the ceremony.

#4. Booker T - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2013 and 2019

The six-time world champion and 2006 King of the Ring winner was inducted into the 2013 Hall of Fame after an illustrious career. However, his acknowledgment didn't stop there.

In 2019, he appeared at the ceremony again alongside his brother, Lash Huffman (aka Stevie Ray), as the Harlem Heat and was inducted that year as well. The two-time Hall of Famer is currently a commentator on NXT.

#3. Scott Hall - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2014 and 2020

Also known as Razor Ramon, he started his WWE career in 1992 where he captured the Intercontinental Championship four times. In 1996, he joined WCW and became a founding member of NWO.

His time as a solo competitor was honored in the Hall of Fame in 2014. He was then honored as a founding member of the New World Order in 2020.

#2. Kevin Nash - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2015 and 2020

Another legend who joined Scott Hall in 2020 was Kevin Nash.

Nash has accumulated more than 15 championships between WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling. He also won the 1994 Slammy Award for Best Tag Team alongside Shawn Michaels and was the first wrestler to defeat Goldberg. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

He was inducted a second time in 2020 for his contributions to the industry as a founding member of the nWo.

#1. X-Pac - WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2019 and 2020

Sean Waltman is the only wrestler on the list who was inducted both times as a member of different groups. Waltman has appeared in WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling and has held multiple titles across the three companies. The first group he joined was The Kliq, then the NWO in WCW, and later D-Generation X.

His time with DX landed him a spot in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame. The following year, he was inducted again, being the sixth member of the New World Order.

Due to the extensive history of WWE, there's still a lot of legends waiting to be included. Still, it's hard to deny a spot to these eight and other current Hall of Famers.

Which WWE legend do you want to see in the Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts below!

