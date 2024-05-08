WWE legend allegedly lashed out at The McMahons with middle finger and F-Bombs

The McMahon Family will forever be linked to WWE and professional wrestling. The polarizing pioneers earned massive support and praise over the years, but they've also had their fair shares of critics and controversy. This has led to controversial backstage incidents at times.

Vince McMahon and wife Linda McMahon established WWE (fka WWF) in 1980. Vince Jr. bought WWE's parent company, Capitol Wrestling Corporation, from his father Vincent K. McMahon in 1982. Vince and Linda, the WWE co-founders, went on to build the regional wrestling promotion into a sports entertainment juggernaut. The company was sold to Endeavor for $9.3 billion in 2023. One of the most infamous happenings in the history of WWE is known as Black Saturday. On July 14, 1984, Vince appeared on GCW's (Georgia Championship Wrestling) flagship weekly TV show, titled World Championship Wrestling, and announced that he had acquired the Superstation WTBS timeslot.

The takeover led to several major events in wrestling history, including the Vince vs. Ted Turner rivalry, after Turner bought GCW's successor, Jim Crockett Promotions to launch WCW, which WWE bought for just $4.2 million in 2001 to drastically change the industry forever. The Black Saturday takeover ended up being a ratings and financial disaster for McMahon, but he still had his USA Network deal, and he had previously bought out, or driven out, numerous other territory promotions. One of the most controversial wrestlers in history was GCW's booker and part-owner at the time of Black Saturday - Ole Anderson.

Anderson, who passed away on February 26 at the age of 81, is widely regarded as one of the toughest, most brash and blunt wrestlers. Over the years, The Four Horseman member had discussed his run-in with McMahon at WTBS Studios in Atlanta on the morning of Black Saturday. The infamous takeover and mass releases were the subject of the Dark Side of the Ring season 5 finale on Vice TV this week, with Jim Cornette and Ole's son, Bryant Rogowski, fka Bryant Anderson, providing comments.

Bryant stated that he remembered the infamous Saturday as it was the only time he'd ever been in the same room as Vince. Cornette recalled how McMahon was still trying to talk to Ole, despite the tension, as he was used to getting his way and able to talk people to do as he desired.

Bryant continued and disclosed that Vince kept offering a job to the Minnesota Wrecking Crew brawler. He also revealed that Vince then tried to introduce his wife, Linda, but that things ended seemingly on a bad note.

"I think, you know, Vince would say, 'Ole, Ole, I'll give you a job!' You know... tried to tell him over and over, 'It's just business, it's just business.' Vince says, 'Ole, I'd like you to meet my wife, Linda. Well, my dad in typical fashion, responds, 'You know what?'"

Cornette then finished Ole's line to The McMahons while backstage at the WTBS Studios on that particular morning, and stated that the U.S. Army Specialist further disrespected the future billionaire and his wife with the middle finger gesture in response.

"F**k you, and f**k Linda!" Jim Cornette described Ole Anderson's response to The McMahons.

While Ole has told the same Black Saturday story over the years, and seemingly had no regrets, he reportedly told some people that he did feel bad about how he treated Vince and Linda that day.

WWE and AEW star says Ole Anderson felt regret over incident with McMahons

Ole Anderson was one of the most influential wrestling stars ever. He worked as an in-ring talent, booker, and promoter for more than 25 years, and had dozens of title reigns in several promotions.

After WWE inducted a version of The Four Horsemen without Ole in the Hall of Fame in 2012, The Mangler spoke out and said he and Vince McMahon hated each other's guts, and if he could do it over again, he'd still deliver the F-Bomb to Vince's face as he did on the morning of Black Saturday.

Tony Schiavone noted on his What Happened When podcast that Anderson, however, regretted the incident.

"Ole told me this story, but in his later years, he regrets the way he treated Vince and Linda. Vince wanted to extend the hand of friendship to Ole. [Anderson] loved the territories and loved the old school, and [McMahon] was changing the wrestling business. Ole regrets [the incident], but that's the reason why he wasn't part of the Four Horsemen going into the Hall of Fame," Tony Schiavone said. [H/T - Fightful]

Anderson was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame in 1994, and the NWA Hall of Fame in 2010.

