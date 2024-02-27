Who was Ole Anderson? Remembering the wrestling legend and his contributions

The news of wrestling legend Ole Anderson's death has saddened the world of wrestling. Ricky Morton confirmed this news via an Instagram post, after which several wrestling fans, including legends like Ric Flair and Tommy Dreamer, paid their tributes.

Anderson was among the best wrestlers in the National Wrestling Alliance and the World Championship Wrestling. He and his brother Gene experienced plenty of success in various territories and was known as The Minnesota Wrecking Crew.

While Anderson's career was filled with several title wins, another notable moment was when he was part of The Four Horsemen, along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. From 1989 to 1990, the stable did very well in WCW and welcomed several new members.

In 1990, Ole Anderson began working backstage roles. In the same year, he returned to head the booking committee for WCW. Hence, when one examines the late superstar's career, it's easy to realize that his contribution to professional wrestling is unmatched.

Arn Anderson once revealed how Ole Anderson left The Four Horsemen

When wrestling fans look at some of the most legendary stables in history, it's hard not to mention the name of The Four Horsemen. While the faction has seen many ins and outs since its formation, the four original horsemen have always remained: Ole Anderson, Arn Anderson, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard.

A few years ago, Arn and Blanchard were guests on Chris Jericho's popular podcast, Talk is Jericho. During their appearance, Arn discussed how Ole Anderson left The Four Horsemen.

"I don't remember at what focal point Tully and I became a team other than when we kicked Ole out, who was ready to go home and watch his kid wrestle amateur. At the time, we were offended, and both on a shoot and a work because we're red-hot. But he said, 'Hey guys, I didn't sign up for life. I want to go see my kid wrestle amateur at U-Tennessee Chattanooga."

Arn added:

"It just kind of came out of nowhere. And so we went, okay, we got a hell of a thing here but we got to honor his wishes because he was going one way or the other. And, now as a dad with a 23-year-old that has got to see my son in high school sports and all that stuff, I get it now."

The passing of a legend like Ole Anderson will be a tough pill to swallow, not only for those who knew him but for those who love wrestling. The late superstar will always be remembered for the contributions he made.