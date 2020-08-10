The Four Horsemen are one of the most legendary factions in pro wrestling history and has undergone several lineup changes over the years. The original iteration of the group had Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were recently guests on Chirs Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho. At one point in the show, Arn Anderson discussed how Ole Anderson had heat on him after he decided to step away and why he chose to do so: (H/T WINC)

I don't remember at what focal point Tully and I became a team other than when we kicked Ole out, who was ready to go home and watch his kid wrestle amateur. At the time, we were offended, and both on a shoot and a work because we're red-hot. But he said, 'Hey guys, I didn't sign up for life. I want to go see my kid wrestle amateur at U-Tennessee Chattanooga.'

It just kind of came out of nowhere. And so we went, okay, we got a hell of a thing here but we got to honor his wishes because he was going one way or the other. And, now as a dad with a 23-year-old that has got to see my son in high school sports and all that stuff, I get it now.

In celebration of Tag Team Appreciation Night hosted by FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood - There will be a special appearance by the Rock 'n' Roll Express & Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard.



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/issKoPF5NF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

Arn Anderson on the Brain Busters' WWE run

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard briefly signed with WWE (then WWF) in 1988, wrestling as the Brain Busters. Their run in the company didn't go as well as they'd have liked and ended the following year in 1989.

Got that check mark gimmick. Someone knew what was good for ‘em. pic.twitter.com/DLrVRJZMRE — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) August 2, 2020

During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Arn Anderson discussed how WWE went out of their way to never show the Brain Busters' association with The Four Horsemen:

We lucked out I think. They asked us for new names. Obviously, they were pretty clear. 'We don't wanna see The Four Horsemen bulls--t,' which you couldn't avoid for a short period of time.

Tully Blanchard added that when fans in the audience put in the Horsemen sign, people were sent out into the audience to stop them.