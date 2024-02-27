Why wasn't Ole Anderson inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame with The Four Horsemen? Exploring tensions with Vince McMahon

Late superstar Ole Anderson was one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling. The legendary wrestler passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 81. During his time as a wrestler, Anderson conquered several territories and was most notably part of a prominent wrestling faction named The Four Horsemen.

However, Anderson wasn't a part of the induction when the faction was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Instead, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, and J.J. Dillon were the ones to be inducted. During an episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson discussed Ole Anderson's absence from the Hall of Fame.

"My knowledge of what I've heard through the grapevine is that Ole doesn't want anything to do with WWE in any fashion, period. Whether or not he was asked to be a part of that group or not, I don't know; if he would have [sic], I'm sure he would not have accepted because of all the things that went down years prior when Vince [McMahon] got control of his television, which is pretty common knowledge in the business."

"It really was a heated issue between the two of them; there were some conversations and insults that went back and forth; that was probably the biggest reason. There was no interest on either one's part."

Even though Ole Anderson might not be in the WWE Hall of Fame, his contributions to professional wrestling will never be forgotten. Anderson made immense contributions inside the ring and did his best in backstage roles.

Ric Flair commented on the passing of Ole Anderson

As mentioned above, Ole Anderson gave plenty to professional wrestling, and some of the biggest stars in the industry have acknowledged the same. After news of Anderson's death surfaced today, several notable figures in professional wrestling paid glowing tributes.

One such wrestler who paid tribute to the late superstar was Ric Flair. On social media platform X, Flair wrote that he was grateful to Ole for giving him the opportunity to become what he is today. The Nature Boy wrote:

"I will be grateful forever for you giving me the opportunity to become who I am today. We didn't always agree with each other, but the honest to God truth is you and Gene started me. Rest in peace, my friend!"

As part of The Four Horsemen, Ric Flair and Ole Anderson have etched their names into wrestling folklore. While Anderson won't be physically present, he will be remembered for everything he did for professional wrestling.