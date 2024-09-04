Hulk Hogan makes controversial statement about Chris Benoit; compares him to Logan Paul

Hulk Hogan is known for being controversial, but the star decided to raise an even more divisive topic in the form of Chris Benoit. His claims have now gone viral.

Hulk Hogan appeared on the most recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, where he spoke about several things, including his time in WWE. One of the things that he addressed was whether Logan Paul could be a babyface within the company even after the controversy and hate surrounding him outside the company.

The Hall of Famer then said wrestling fans were very forgiving and referred to how fans had forgiven him for making mistakes in his own life. He then brought up Chris Benoit and said that if the wrestling world still liked the late star after what he had done in his life, they would forgive most people.

Trending

The comparison immediately went viral on social media, with fans not quite believing what he was saying. The comparison was also to the heat Paul had, as Hogan was comparing the heat of both names and saying that given the wrestling fans had forgiven him and Benoit, even Paul may be forgiven by them.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"Wrestling fans are very forgiving, you know. If Chris Benoit can do the cr*p he did and the fans still love him... they are very forgiving. I've made some major mistakes in my personal life. They are very forgiving. They forgive you," Hogan said. [50:47-51:03]

What did Chris Benoit do?

Benoit was a very successful WWE star, recognized by fans for his exceptional wrestling skills. Unfortunately, his actions led to tragedy.

He ended the lives of his son and wife before ending his own life as well. Naturally, fans turned on him when the details of his tragedy came out.

While Hulk Hogan may say that people still like him, Benoit's name is divisive in the wrestling community. While most fans say that his career does not matter in the light of the tragedy, others believe the art and the artist should be separated.

However, Hulk Hogan's statement about Benoit remains controversial and has sparked more debate.

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Hogan's quotes!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback