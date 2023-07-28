Hulk Hogan praises 2-time WWE Champion for "keeping this art form alive"

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest stars of WWE, who put the company on the map across the globe during the mid-80s and mid-90s. Recently, The Hulkster praised 2-World and 8-time Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, and said he is keeping this art form alive.

The Miz is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the Modern Era. Whether it is being a heel or a face, The A-Lister has often proved his doubters wrong on the mic and inside the squared circle over the past decade.

Speaking on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, the 12-time World Champion Hulk Hogan praised The Miz and said that The A-Lister has kept the art form alive in today's era. Check it out:

"That brother is keeping this art form alive. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he's done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do. There is probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He's one of them. He gets it."

In 2021, The Miz used his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre. Unfortunately, he lost the title in less than three weeks to Bobby Lashley.

Hulk Hogan opens up about real-life falling out with WWE Hall of Famer

During his wrestling days, Hulk Hogan had fallen out with a handful of members on the roster. Apart from having real-life beef with stars like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Hogan and Brutus Beefcake had a falling out.

Both stars were once good friends and worked together in WWE and WCW during their prime. Speaking in the same interview, Hulk Hogan spoke about how he and Brutus Beefcake went their separate ways. Check it out:

“Another guy I traveled on the road with for four years was Brutus Beefcake. Him and I had a falling out,” Hogan said. “We had a little bit of a falling out, so him and I don’t even talk anymore. I mean, there’s nothing to talk about. It still has a lot to do with the lady he’s married to. Nothing really to do with him. So, I’ll pass.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Hogan and Beefcake were once a tag team in the company after they feuded with each other for the most important title at the time.

