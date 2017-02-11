WWE News: Hulk Hogan return update

Some interesting developments seem to be on their way for Hulk Hogan's return.

It’s only a matter of time when the iconic Hulk Hogan returns to WWE

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, Dave Meltzer has speculated that he expects Hulk Hogan to appear at WrestleMania 33. He vehemently states that it is pure speculation, but Meltzer is normally someone who is on-point when making such claims.

Recently, on the first episode of Bring it to the Table from the WWE Network, JBL was asked by host Peter Rosenberg whether or not Hulk Hogan would be returning. JBL seemed optimistic and stated the following:

“What happened on this tape, I think, it was horrible. I think it was, I can't say if it was a one-off or not, but he was punished. He was punished and he was punished severely. He's going to be hounded about that tape the rest of his life and I think that's enough. I think he's an icon and I think he's welcome back. I would like to see him back at the WWE.”

In case you didn’t know...

Back in July of 2015, WWE had terminated its association with Hulk Hogan after he went on a racially-motivated rant that was caught on tape. WWE cut off all ties with him, even going to the extent of removing them from their official website, including WWE Network footage.

Hogan at the time was also the host of Tough Enough and he was removed from that position as well, being replaced by The Miz.

It’s only fitting to allow Hulk Hogan to return for WrestleMania 33

The heart of the matter:

In 2012, Gawker Media had released a sex tape involving Hulk Hogan and Bubba the Love Sponge’s wife.

It was in this video that Hulk Hogan had gone on a tirade by using the N-word regarding the African American person dating his daughter Brooke Hogan.

Also read: WWE News: Betting odds for special WrestleMania appearances revealed

The fallout from this incident ultimately lead to the release of Hogan from WWE and his name was omitted from all instances of WWE programming, including the videos of him on the WWE Network.

What’s next?

WWE is now using Hulk Hogan’s voice on advertising for the WWE Network.

His name has been name-dropped several times by on-air talent including Shane McMahon, Michael Cole, Edge and Christian. After the passing of Muhammad Ali, Hulk Hogan’s image was seen on live television during the video tribute.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Hulk Hogan should be a part of WrestleMania 33, which would be the 30-year anniversary of when he defeated Andre the Giant for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.

What better tribute for Hogan than to put him into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where he wouldn’t have to do much, but would still be advertised as part of the Showcase of the Immortals that he helped create?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com