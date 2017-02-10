WWE News: Betting odds for special WrestleMania appearances revealed

Who will show up at the showcase of the immortals this year?

Will Hogan finally return to WWE?

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, the current betting odds have been released regarding who may or may not make an appearance this year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. The list includes current WWE Superstars in addition to former legends and other celebrities, and it has been provided by Irish company Paddy Power.

In case you didn't know...

Paddy Power, one of the more amusing betting companies to follow on Twitter, cover WrestleMania year in and year out as well as other pay-per-view events throughout the WWE calendar. Their information is usually fairly reliable, as they correctly had Randy Orton's odds at 1/25 to win the Royal Rumble match just a few hours before it got underway.

The heart of the matter

As of right now, former Shield brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are both 1/10 to make an in-ring appearance at Mania. It's interesting to note that both are equally as likely to show up according to PP, with Ambrose being the Intercontinental Champion and Rollins currently dealing with a knee injury.

Hulk Hogan is also highly expected to make an appearance at 1/3, meanwhile, a number of other big names are on the list as you can see below.

Dean Ambrose - 1/10

Seth Rollins - 1/10

Hulk Hogan - 1/3

Ronda Rousey - 3/1

Conor McGregor - 5/1

Rey Mysterio - 8/1

Kenny Omega - 10/1

Will Ronda provide the sequel to her WM31 appearance?

What's next?

These markets tend to fluctuate in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, so don't be surprised if everything changes before the big show at the Citrus Bowl. These figures don't guarantee anything, but the shortened odds of people like Hogan make for interesting viewing when you consider his issues over the last few years.

Sportskeeda's take

It's interesting to us that Paddy Power has begun taking bets on this so early, especially with Fastlane and the Elimination Chamber still to come before we really start the build towards WrestleMania. Rousey and Conor were always going to be outside bets when it comes to making an appearance, but it's great to see that Seth's chances are alright according to the bookies.

We can't and won't take any of this as being concrete facts, but you can't deny that they tend to be right more often than not.

