Hulk Hogan returning to WWE to be revealed as the mastermind of new faction is possible, says veteran

Hulk Hogan returned to WWE TV on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. A wrestling veteran recently discussed whether the company could use The Hulkster in another role in the future.

The 71-year-old last wrestled in a WWE ring 19 years ago and retired from in-ring competition in 2012. Over the past few years, Hogan has made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company. On RAW's debut on Netflix, he appeared to promote his beer brand. However, he received a negative reaction from the crowd. As reports suggest, The Hulkster will return on Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Wrestling veteran Konnan commented on whether he could be useful for the promotion.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW legend claimed Hogan cannot be involved in anything physical due to his age. But, he suggested the Hall of Famer could become the mastermind of a faction:

"I don't think that anybody cares about him [Hulk Hogan] anymore, bro. He's just too old. Unless he's the mastermind of like a group, what physically could he be? Bro, he's 70 years old, right?" Konnan said. [From 01:08 to 01:25]

Hulk Hogan was set up to be booed, thinks ex-WWE writer

Speaking on an episode of BroDown exclusively on Backstage Pass, former WWE head writer discussed Hulk Hogan's appearance on RAW's debut on Netflix. The wrestling veteran claimed he had a conspiracy theory regarding the situation.

The 63-year-old suggested Hogan was set up to receive a negative reaction from the fans:

"Here's where my conspiracy theory kicks in. Was it the Netflix executives that wanted Hogan there? So what did they do? They set him up, man. The wrestling people set him up, told him to put the beer over because they knew. Well, bro, either they knew or they're completely clueless," he said.

It would be interesting to see how fans would react to The Hulkster if he indeed appeared on Saturday Night's Main Event.

