Hulk Hogan reveals his pick for greatest wrestler of all time

Hulk Hogan is widely considered to be one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history. However, the WWE Hall of Famer does not believe that he is the greatest wrestler of all time. Instead, he thinks that title belongs to one of his former in-ring rivals, Ric Flair.

In the 1980s, Ric Flair (NWA/WCW) and Hulk Hogan (WWE) were among the top attractions for their respective promotions. The two men went on to work together over the next three decades in WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking in a WWE interview ahead of RAW Legends Night, Hulk Hogan was asked how he feels when people refer to him as the greatest. The eight-time WrestleMania main-eventer said he will “gracefully accept and acknowledge” the compliment, but he believes Ric Flair is more deserving of it.

“The guy who is my hero, and who I think is the greatest wrestler of all time, that’s Ric Flair,” Hulk Hogan said. “So I do appreciate the comment but I have a different opinion about who is the best wrestler and the greatest of all time, I have to go with Flair. It’s in his blood… he laid the groundwork. He raised the bar that no one has really been able to follow as far as work ethic.”

Hulk Hogan set to make WWE return

Hulk Hogan, 67, still makes sporadic WWE appearances

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are among the group of WWE legends who will appear on the January 4, 2021 episode of RAW.

Beth Phoenix, The Big Show, Booker T, Carlito, Kurt Angle, Mickie James, and Torrie Wilson are also set to make appearances.