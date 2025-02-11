Hulk Hogan's comments about The GOAT slammed by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. However, the Hall of Famer's recent comments about The GOAT conversation were also slammed by wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

The Hulkster recently noted that The GOAT is someone who laid the groundwork for all the big stars that have made their names in pro wrestling. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not agree with the WWE legend, noting that someone who brings in the most money should be regarded as the greatest.

Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"I disagree with Hogan changing the rules. That I don’t agree with at all. I would say the GOAT is money, the GOAT is business. That’s what I would call the GOAT, who generated the most money and the most business. You know, who was successful in the crossover like pop culture. I would not refer to who laid the groundwork, I don’t think that has anything to do with being the GOAT."

Vince Russo continued that Hogan did not lay the groundwork for the future generation stars.

"No. Absolutely not. [Hulk Hogan laying the groundwork for someone like Steve Austin]. They were going to be characters after Hulk Hogan. I mean how he could say I laid the groundwork? Wrestling is all about characters, it’s character-driven. There would have been characters with or without Hogan." [From 51:33 onwards]

Hulk Hogan recently appeared on WWE programming as he was present on RAW Netflix premiere. However, he was greeted by a chorus of boos from fans.

