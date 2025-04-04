  • home icon
  • Hulk Hogan's friendship with WWE veteran & his family was "destroyed ages ago," says Bill Apter

By Manik Aftab
Modified Apr 04, 2025 08:35 GMT
Hulk Hogan as seen at a WWF event (Image via WWE.com).
Hulk Hogan has seemingly found himself in hot water once again as he was the subject of a viral video from his former wife, Linda. The video prompted a reaction from Brutus Beefcake's wife, Missy Leslie, as well.

For those not familiar with the situation, Linda Hogan accused Hogan of destroying their family, calling him a "li*r" and a "s*x addict." Linda, who was married to the Hall of Famer from 1983-2009, also talked about her estranged relationship with daughter Brooke Hogan. Bill Apter also opened up on the matter.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter talked about Brutus Beefcake and his wife Missy Leslie's estranged relationship with Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan. The veteran journalist noted that the relationship between both couples was "destroyed ages and ages ago."

"I know both these women and, you know, how many clicks can we get on this thing? I don't know. I just wish they wouldn't go on social media with family problems when it's such a high profile marriage... Linda Hogan, formerly married to Hulk. Missy and Brutus had their friendship with Hulk and Linda destroyed ages and ages ago. And one family says they caused it. One family says they caused it. Let's move on to wrestling news. This is depressing." [From 07:40 onwards]
Hulk Hogan is currently married to Sky Daily. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2023.

