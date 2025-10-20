Hulk Hogan’s passing "ended an era" in wrestling, according to WWE legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Rob Van Dam recently spoke about coping with Hulk Hogan's passing. The star died on July 24, 2025.

Hogan was a mainstay in the WWE as the company became a global phenomenon in the 80s. He then redefined his career in WCW in the mid-to-late 90s and even had a stellar comeback in the WWE. The Immortal One became a two-time Hall of Famer for his contributions to the business.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam detailed it was shocking to hear of Hogan's passing. He recalled that just a few months ago, the wrestling world had undergone the trauma of losing ECW veteran Sabu, and then Hogan's death almost ended an era in wrestling. RVD mentioned that he was nursing an injury at the time, and it suddenly dawned on him that he had become one of the old-school guys and didn't mind the label.

"Losing him was out of the blue for me. I didn't see that coming at all." He added, "It ended an era for me. Shortly before that, we lost Sabu, my brother. Then losing Hulk Hogan, with my heels broke, I tend to listen to messages from the universe. It's really made me take a look at everything, like really considering, I don't know if I really want to belong to a wrestling universe without Sabu and Hulk Hogan. It's already so different that I don't mind if someone wants to throw a stamp on me and say, 'Boom, he's old school,' instead of adhering to or adjusting to fit in. That I have no interest in doing."

Rob Van Dam also spoke about how Hulk Hogan inspired him and was a God of Wrestling in his universe.

