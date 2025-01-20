Hulk Hogan's potential return to witness a massive surprise for the WWE Universe, predicts analyst

Hulk Hogan is rumored to return at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested The Hulkster could make a surprising heel turn upon his comeback.

Hulk Hogan is a legendary figure in professional wrestling history. He recently appeared on RAW's debut episode on Netflix to promote his beer brand. However, the crowd's reaction was surprisingly negative. The Hulkster received massive boos. Nevertheless, the 71-year-old is rumored to take part in the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Hogan could turn heel and bring back his nWo persona if he returns at the anticipated show. He claimed it would be the only way to deal with the expected negative reaction he could receive:

"I feel like the only thing you could do with Hogan right now if he's gonna keep coming out is put that nWo beard back on him and Hollywood's gotta come back and he's gotta lean in, he's gotta tell them to stick it cuz he's getting booed if he's coming out," he said. [From 27:02 to 27:12]

Konnan thinks Hulk Hogan could reveal himself as the mastermind of a WWE faction

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan discussed whether WWE still needed Hulk Hogan. He pointed out that the 71-year-old cannot be involved in any physical action.

Meanwhile, the WCW legend claimed The Hulkster could be revealed as the mastermind of a new faction:

"I don't think that anybody cares about him [Hulk Hogan] anymore, bro. He's just too old. Unless he's the mastermind of like a group, what physically could he be? Bro, he's 70 years old, right?" Konnan said.

It would be interesting to see the WWE Universe's reaction to Hogan if he indeed showed up at Saturday Night's Main Event.

