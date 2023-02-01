Hulk Hogan's rep reacts to Kurt Angle claiming that he can't feel his legs

Hulk Hogan's representative has reacted to Kurt Angle's claim that the veteran can't feel his legs.

The Hulkster made a rare WWE appearance on the recent RAW XXX special show, along with Kurt Angle. The latter later revealed that Hogan had back surgery again and needed a cane to walk. He added that Hulk couldn't feel his legs.

Hulk Hogan's rep recently spoke with ET and refuted Angle's claims. Here's what the rep said:

"Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor." [H/T ET]

Hulk Hogan recently shared a photo from his Hogan's Hangout bar in Tampa, Florida. In the picture, He can be seen standing without the support of a cane:

What exactly did Kurt Angle say about Hulk Hogan?

Kurt Angle's comments about Hogan came on the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show podcast.

Here's what Angle said:

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can't feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. So now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane." [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Hogan is regarded by many fans as possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He is a multi-time WWE Champion and was the hottest act in the company from 1985 to 1993. He headlined several WrestleMania events in a row and later succeeded as the top heel in WCW as well.

Hogan's signature finishing move, the "Leg Drop," contributed to his back and hip issues. Hogan hasn't wrestled a match since early 2012, and it's quite safe to assume that he won't step back in the ring due to health issues.

Don't forget to drop your reactions to Hulk Hogan's rep refuting Angle's claim in the comments below!

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes