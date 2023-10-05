Hulk Hogan's son was considered for a WrestleMania 39 match against popular WWE star

As crazy as it sounds, Hulk Hogan recently revealed that there were talks about his son Nick Hogan possibly wrestling Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 39.

While Hogan hasn't wrestled in years, he's been quite vocal about getting involved with in-ring action again and, as noted in the past, revealed that Shane McMahon wanted a match with him. It has now been revealed that the discussions went beyond a potential showdown between The Hulkster and Shane O'Mac.

During the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled his conversation with Shane McMahon about working a high-profile WrestleMania program. McMahon apparently was open to getting Hogan's son Nick into the picture:

'Hey, old times. Do you still have one left in you?' I'm like, 'Okay, what are you thinking?' He said, 'Well, I didn't know if you had one left in your or maybe a surrogate such as Nick,' my son," said Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan stated that Nick had previously trained in Rikishi's school and was close to breaking out as a professional wrestler until he seriously injured his shoulders many years ago.

The former WWE Champion admitted that he and Shane McMahon spoke about multiple creative possibilities that also factored in Nick, including angles where the young Hogan could have been the heel in a WrestleMania storyline.

Hogan added:

"I said, 'I don't know. There's a possibility of doing something, whatever the storyline is, whether Nick is a heel and, 'You destroyed my father's career, so I'm going to destroy your personal life.' I don't know. There's a million ways to do it, but then a couple of weeks later, Shane got hurt or something with his quad. (Chris Van Vliet pointed out that it was at WrestleMania). So anyway, that whole idea, I just never heard from them again, so that was pretty much it." H/t WrestliingNews.co

Instead of a match with the Hogan family, Shane McMahon made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39 for an impromptu match against The Miz, and unfortunately for Vince McMahon's son, he hurt himself early during the contest.

Hulk Hogan on what he told Shane McMahon about them potentially having a singles match

The idea behind Shane McMahon reaching out to Hulk Hogan was to gauge his interest in a WWE match. Shane wanted to know if the 70-year-old had any intentions of coming out of retirement for a massive payday at the grandest stage of them all.

While Hogan loved the proposition, the legendary star was honest with McMahon and claimed that he would not be able to run inside the squared circle. Given his age and the countless surgeries he's undergone, Hulk Hogan was obviously not confident about his mobility in the ring.

"We started talking, and I said the only way I could do anything was if I was in the middle of the ring and you came to me because I couldn't run. I can't hit the ropes. I have a hard time walking distance. Taking a bump, if I got up, I would have to roll to my left. I can't roll to my right. The only way I can get up is if I roll to my left to get up for some reason, so it would be a stretch."

Would you have liked to see Nick Hogan vs. Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

