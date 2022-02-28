"Got one more in ya?" - Shane McMahon makes a challenge to WWE Hall of Famer

Shane McMahon parted ways with WWE earlier this year following his surprise Royal Rumble appearance due to several backstage disagreements.

He has now taken to Twitter to share a picture of himself in the hallway of the iconic Madison Square Garden with a poster of Hulk Hogan. Shane went on to make an interesting challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer, asking if he's got one more match left in him.

"Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this. Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya?" wrote Shane in his tweet.

Shane made the same post on his Instagram as well, to which WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle replied with a challenge of his own.

"What about one more Kurt Angle/Shane McMahon clash?" Angle replied.

Shane McMahon had a big match originally planned for WrestleMania 38

Shane McMahon was one of the few surprise entrants in this year's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 match. He entered the match at #28 and eliminated former rival Kevin Owens and ended up being in the final three before getting eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

Shane was reportedly set for a major WrestleMania 38 match against Seth Rollins. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed that he was set to wrestle in this year's Elimination Chamber match as well. However, Austin Theory ended up replacing him.

"So he (Shane) was going to be in Wrestlemania against Seth Rollins. He was going to be in the Chamber match. Austin Theory took his spot in the Chamber match. I don’t think he was going to win the Chamber match. I don’t want to say he wasn’t because I don’t know for sure. I think the idea was [Shane and Seth] were going to start a feud in the Royal Rumble," said Meltzer.

Meltzer further added that Shane McMahon wanted Seth Rollins in the Royal Rumble match, but Vince McMahon pulled him, which led to the major backstage disagreement and Shane finally being "let go" WWE.

"They were going to continue it in the Chamber match and build to a big blow off at WrestleMania, and Vince pulled Seth from the Rumble. So Shane got really mad because that was his program and then that’s where everything escalated from that point," Meltzer added.

It is to be seen when and if Shane McMahon will ever return to WWE. Fans have also speculated that he could end up joining WWE's rival AEW. As big of a shocker that it would be, there are currently no confirmations of that happening.

