Shane McMahon angry at Vince McMahon for removing WrestleMania opponent from WWE Royal Rumble match - Reports

Seth Rollins was to be Shane McMahon's opponent at this year's WWE WrestleMania, with the feud beginning at the Royal Rumble. Shane was unhappy with his father Vince McMahon after Rollins was not inserted into the men's Rumble match, as per reports.

McMahon, who made a return to WWE at Royal Rumble, was reportedly sent home by Vince McMahon after causing trouble backstage at the show. Shane had a creative input into the men's Royal Rumble match, where he is rumored to have tried to make himself look good in the match while also changing original ideas for the match.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event show, where he revealed how the backstage disagreement between Vince and Shane McMahon began:

"So he (Shane) was going to be in Wrestlemania against Seth Rollins. He was going to be in the Chamber match. Austin Theory took his spot in the Chamber match. I don’t think he was going to win the Chamber match. I don’t want to say he wasn’t because I don’t know for sure. I think the idea was [Shane and Seth] were going to start a feud in the Royal Rumble."

Meltzer added:

"They were going to continue it in the Chamber match and build to a big blow off at WrestleMania, and Vince pulled Seth from the Rumble. So Shane got really mad because that was his program and then that’s where everything escalated from that point." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Rollins and Shane were to continue their feud in the Elimination Chamber match before facing each other at The Show of Shows. Meltzer stated that Rollins was going to be champion heading into WrestleMania, but those plans were changed when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID.

Shane McMahon was keen on working with Austin Theory following his WWE return

Reports elsewhere suggested that McMahon was interested in a feud with Theory, eventually leading to a match between them at WrestleMania.

The report further claimed that McMahon would have been a heel in that feud, which was a creative idea for him following his return at the Rumble.

Theory is set to feature at this month's Elimination Chamber show, where he will be one of the six competitors in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

