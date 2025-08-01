  • home icon
  Hulk Hogan's son shares emotional news after WWE legend's passing

Hulk Hogan’s son shares emotional news after WWE legend’s passing

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 01, 2025 00:50 GMT
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. Now, his son has shared some emotional news about his passing.

Hulk Hogan was the biggest star in professional wrestling in the '80s. He was responsible for bringing wrestling into the mainstream. Hogan accomplished a lot during his time in WWE and is also a two-time Hall of Famer. Sadly, the 71-year-old passed away last week due to cardiac arrest. Now, his son, Nick Hogan, has some news to share about the WWE Legend.

Nick Hogan took to social media to share that August 1 will officially be celebrated as Hulk Hogan Day in the state of Florida. This was done in order to honor the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Tomorrow, August 1st, is officially “Hulk Hogan Day” in the state of Florida. My dad was a true Floridian and loved his home state. Thank you for this honor @flgovrondesantis. He would be so proud of this."

Check out his post here:

Jim Ross sent a serious message after Hulk Hogan's passing

Despite being the biggest star in wrestling at one point in his career, Hogan was also involved in quite a few controversies over the years. This has only tarnished the Hulkster's image with the fans. Hence, he was booed during his last WWE appearance during RAW's premiere on Netflix. Even after he passed, several fans took the opportunity to bash him online.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was all praise for Hogan's work ethic and said that it's just sad that people are wasting their time and energy by disrespecting him. He urged fans to show some respect towards the WWE Hall of Famer instead.

“There are a contingent of wrestling fans who don’t wish anything but the worst for Hulk Hogan. That’s sad, that’s just sad. Come on. Get over it, get over yourself. The guy had a family. He was a Road Warrior-type guy. The territory days were hard. I just hate to see people waste their time, energy, and spirit on so much negativity. It feels ugly, it feels dark, and it’s a complete waste of your time. Clear your head. Show your respect. And if you’re a wrestling fan, you can’t do anything but honor his memory. You can’t,” said Ross. [H/T Ringside News]
It's good to hear that the state of Florida is honoring Hogan by declaring a day in his name.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
