  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Hulk Hogan's son sues controversial name over s*x tape documentary

Hulk Hogan's son sues controversial name over s*x tape documentary

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Sep 03, 2025 15:04 GMT
Nick and Hulk Honga. [Image credits: Nick Hogan
Nick and Hulk Hogan. [Images from Nick Hogan's Instagram]

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, has taken legal action over the planned release of a documentary about his father's infamous scandal. In 2012, an explicit leaked video involving Hulk Hogan and Heather Clem, the then-wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, took the internet by storm.

Ad

Now, Hogan's former friend, Bubba, is planning to release a documentary titled Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story of The Hulk Hogan S*x Tape Scandal later this month.

As a result, Nick Hogan has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Florida, seeking to block the release of the documentary, per TMZ.

"Nick states the doc, which promises to tell the real story of how Hulk's romp with Bubba's then-wife, Heather Clem, got leaked to the media, includes unauthorized images from the s*x tape," the report read. [H/T: TMZ]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Nick is acting as a rep for Hulk's estate, and according to TMZ, he thinks that the documentary would "violate a settlement agreement" between Bubba and Hulk that they reached in 2012 over the s*x tape.

Following the leak of the video by gossip site Gawker, Hulk sued it. He also sued Bubba and Heather Clem. The two parties eventually reached a settlement that included a fee of just $5,000 and an on-air apology. The leaked tape caused more issues for The Hulkster after his racial remarks came to light in the video.

Ad

As a result, he was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 before being reinstated three years later.

Hulk Hogan's wife is planning a lawsuit as well

Following Hulk Hogan's passing on July 24, 2025, questions were raised over the circumstances of his death.

While his daughter, Brooke Hogan, has stated that no foul play was involved, Hulk's wife, Sky Daily, is seemingly planning a lawsuit.

She is reportedly planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit against the doctors who performed his neck surgery this past May. It is believed that the WWE legend's phrenic nerve was "compromised" during the operation.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications