Hulk Hogan's son sues controversial name over s*x tape documentary

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, has taken legal action over the planned release of a documentary about his father's infamous scandal. In 2012, an explicit leaked video involving Hulk Hogan and Heather Clem, the then-wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, took the internet by storm.Now, Hogan's former friend, Bubba, is planning to release a documentary titled Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story of The Hulk Hogan S*x Tape Scandal later this month.As a result, Nick Hogan has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Florida, seeking to block the release of the documentary, per TMZ.&quot;Nick states the doc, which promises to tell the real story of how Hulk's romp with Bubba's then-wife, Heather Clem, got leaked to the media, includes unauthorized images from the s*x tape,&quot; the report read. [H/T: TMZ]Nick is acting as a rep for Hulk's estate, and according to TMZ, he thinks that the documentary would &quot;violate a settlement agreement&quot; between Bubba and Hulk that they reached in 2012 over the s*x tape.Following the leak of the video by gossip site Gawker, Hulk sued it. He also sued Bubba and Heather Clem. The two parties eventually reached a settlement that included a fee of just $5,000 and an on-air apology. The leaked tape caused more issues for The Hulkster after his racial remarks came to light in the video.As a result, he was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 before being reinstated three years later.Hulk Hogan's wife is planning a lawsuit as wellFollowing Hulk Hogan's passing on July 24, 2025, questions were raised over the circumstances of his death.While his daughter, Brooke Hogan, has stated that no foul play was involved, Hulk's wife, Sky Daily, is seemingly planning a lawsuit.She is reportedly planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit against the doctors who performed his neck surgery this past May. It is believed that the WWE legend's phrenic nerve was &quot;compromised&quot; during the operation.