  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Hulk Hogan’s widow allegedly planning lawsuit over neck surgery he had in May

Hulk Hogan’s widow allegedly planning lawsuit over neck surgery he had in May

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:48 GMT
Hulk Hogan was WWE Hall of Famer (Credits: Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan was WWE Hall of Famer (Credits: Hulk Hogan's wife Sky Daily's IG)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away last month at the age of 71 at his home, where he had lived with his wife, Linda, also known as Sky Daily. Since Hulkster's demise, numerous conspiracy theories have circulated on the internet questioning the cause of his death. Later, a report suggested that medical malpractice may have partially led to Hogan's death, as confirmed by his own wife, Sky.

Ad

Now, the Daily Mail and TMZ, in an exclusive report, have revealed that Sky Daily has been "planning" to file a medical malpractice lawsuit regarding the neck surgery Hulk Hogan underwent in May.

She believes that surgery "compromised" the legend's phrenic nerve, which controls breathing. This may have contributed to the Hall of Famer's sudden passing, despite him being in good health.

"We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick. 'It's not something that's an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It's something that wears on you, makes you weak," Sky said. [H/T Daily Mail]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Hulk Hogan's wife slammed critics and revealed they are investigating the cause

The Hulkster's daughter, Brooke, has been critical about his father's demise since day one and has been raising her voice; earlier, she even raised eyebrows about Hulk's widow and her stepmother, Sky Daily.

Earlier this month, the 46-year-old subtly slammed Brooke and the critics for conspiracy theories via an Instagram post. Moreover, the Hall of Famer's third wife revealed they are investigating the cause of death as they want all the medical-care-related answers.

Ad
"Terry (Hulk Hogan) chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect." she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Hogan is widely regarded as one of the pioneering figures who helped transform professional wrestling into the global juggernaut it is today.

Things are becoming more complicated with Hogan's case each passing day. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates on the story.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications