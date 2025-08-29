Hulk Hogan’s widow allegedly planning lawsuit over neck surgery he had in May

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away last month at the age of 71 at his home, where he had lived with his wife, Linda, also known as Sky Daily. Since Hulkster's demise, numerous conspiracy theories have circulated on the internet questioning the cause of his death. Later, a report suggested that medical malpractice may have partially led to Hogan's death, as confirmed by his own wife, Sky.Now, the Daily Mail and TMZ, in an exclusive report, have revealed that Sky Daily has been &quot;planning&quot; to file a medical malpractice lawsuit regarding the neck surgery Hulk Hogan underwent in May.She believes that surgery &quot;compromised&quot; the legend's phrenic nerve, which controls breathing. This may have contributed to the Hall of Famer's sudden passing, despite him being in good health.&quot;We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick. 'It's not something that's an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It's something that wears on you, makes you weak,&quot; Sky said. [H/T Daily Mail]Hulk Hogan's wife slammed critics and revealed they are investigating the causeThe Hulkster's daughter, Brooke, has been critical about his father's demise since day one and has been raising her voice; earlier, she even raised eyebrows about Hulk's widow and her stepmother, Sky Daily.Earlier this month, the 46-year-old subtly slammed Brooke and the critics for conspiracy theories via an Instagram post. Moreover, the Hall of Famer's third wife revealed they are investigating the cause of death as they want all the medical-care-related answers.&quot;Terry (Hulk Hogan) chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHogan is widely regarded as one of the pioneering figures who helped transform professional wrestling into the global juggernaut it is today.Things are becoming more complicated with Hogan's case each passing day. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates on the story.