Hulk Hogan's Wife Subtly Slams His Daughter for Conspiracy Claims and Explains Cremation Delay

WWE icon and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 on July 24, 2025, at his Florida house. A heart attack was the official cause of his death, and it was also revealed that he was battling Leukemia. Recently, Hulkster's daughter, Brooke Hogan, raised serious concerns about her father's cancer diagnosis and questioned why no autopsy was performed.Speaking on the Bubba Army Podcast, Brooke emphasized that the reason behind Hogan's heart attack must be questioned. However, Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional message in remembrance of her late husband. She revealed that Hulkster's funeral was conducted in the same church where they got married and were baptized together.Moreover, Sky revealed that Hulk Hogan wanted to be cremated. However, this has not been done yet, as the family wants answers to all of his medical care-related questions.&quot;Terry chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.&quot;Furthermore, Daily took aim at media outlets' clickbait content and subtly slammed Hulk Hogan's daughter for her conspiracy claims, telling people who are not close enough that they don't know anything, and requested fans to be patient.&quot;There are heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening. Please be patient and know this: he was deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment,&quot; Sky Daily wrote.Brooke Hogan called out the hospital for medical negligence for Hulk HoganSpeaking on the same Bubba Army Podcast, Hulk Hogan's estranged daughter, Brooke, said that she and The Hulkster's ex-wife, Jennifer McDaniel, took care of him back then, and even then, there were some medical errors made by the staff.&quot;I caught nurses trying to take pictures of him as he was coming out of anesthesia. Me and Jennifer literally had to be like guards. I mean, there were no limits. Nurses would just try to take pictures with [sic] him while he was sleeping. I caught people double-dosing him and getting the medications wrong. It was tedious. So, these last two years, I don't know how much more people had been putting in," Brooke said.With Daily's recent response, she has clarified that measures have been taken to answer every question. It will be interesting to see whether Brooke Hogan responds to the subtle snub.