  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Hulk Hogan's Wife Subtly Slams His Daughter for Conspiracy Claims and Explains Cremation Delay

Hulk Hogan's Wife Subtly Slams His Daughter for Conspiracy Claims and Explains Cremation Delay

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 07, 2025 04:30 GMT
Hulk Hogan and his wife! (credits: Sky Daily
Hulk Hogan and his wife! (credits: Sky Daily's Instagram)

WWE icon and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 on July 24, 2025, at his Florida house. A heart attack was the official cause of his death, and it was also revealed that he was battling Leukemia. Recently, Hulkster's daughter, Brooke Hogan, raised serious concerns about her father's cancer diagnosis and questioned why no autopsy was performed.

Ad

Speaking on the Bubba Army Podcast, Brooke emphasized that the reason behind Hogan's heart attack must be questioned. However, Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional message in remembrance of her late husband. She revealed that Hulkster's funeral was conducted in the same church where they got married and were baptized together.

Moreover, Sky revealed that Hulk Hogan wanted to be cremated. However, this has not been done yet, as the family wants answers to all of his medical care-related questions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Terry chose cremation knowing this physical life is temporary and his heavenly body eternal. He has not yet been cremated, as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect."
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Furthermore, Daily took aim at media outlets' clickbait content and subtly slammed Hulk Hogan's daughter for her conspiracy claims, telling people who are not close enough that they don't know anything, and requested fans to be patient.

"There are heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening. Please be patient and know this: he was deeply loved, well cared for, and surrounded by that love until his very last moment," Sky Daily wrote.
Ad

You can check out the full post below:

Ad

Brooke Hogan called out the hospital for medical negligence for Hulk Hogan

Speaking on the same Bubba Army Podcast, Hulk Hogan's estranged daughter, Brooke, said that she and The Hulkster's ex-wife, Jennifer McDaniel, took care of him back then, and even then, there were some medical errors made by the staff.

"I caught nurses trying to take pictures of him as he was coming out of anesthesia. Me and Jennifer literally had to be like guards. I mean, there were no limits. Nurses would just try to take pictures with [sic] him while he was sleeping. I caught people double-dosing him and getting the medications wrong. It was tedious. So, these last two years, I don't know how much more people had been putting in,” Brooke said.

With Daily's recent response, she has clarified that measures have been taken to answer every question. It will be interesting to see whether Brooke Hogan responds to the subtle snub.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications